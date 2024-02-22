Motocross Star Jayden 'Jayo' Archer Dead at 27 After Crashing During Triple Backflip Attempt

As reported by ESPN, Archer died on Wednesday, Feb. 21 while practicing his signature triple backflip. He's one of only three riders who have been able to pull off a triple backflip on a dirt bike and became the first rider to ever do so in competition in November 2022.

"This really hit home," said Ntrio Circus founder Travis Pastrana. "Jayo grew up in a time when action sports was at its biggest, and he always wanted to do the big stuff like the double and the triple, even though there weren't a lot of places to showcase those bigger tricks. He'd get up every morning at 4 a.m. and go to the gym before work so he could ride his dirt bike. When he came to Maryland to train, he stayed at my house and was an incredible role model to my kids. He was a great human first, a hard worker second and a bad motherf*cker third."

Archer made his professional debut in 2012 but worked as an assistant mechanic in the industry before becoming one of the most popular Motocross stars around. He was a medalist at the X Games twice and walked home with a bronze medal in the Best Trick category at the X Games California last year.

"We are deeply saddened by Jayo Archer's passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents and fiancée," added X Games interim COO Scott Guglielmino. "One of the most committed and charismatic FMX riders, Jayo will be missed by the X Games family."