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Eminem Fires Back at ‘Silver’ Rhyme Challenge With Epic X Response
Eminem was challenged to find words that rhyme with "silver," and he showed why he's an elite lyricist.
Fivio Foreign Explains Post in Which He Appears to Misspell 'Demonic' as 'Demonique'
A viral post claimed the rapper misspelled the word "demonic."
Chad Ochocinco Roasted by Shannon Sharpe for Struggling to Spell 'Colonel'
Ochocinco was stumped when asked how to spell the word on the latest 'Nightcap' episode.
Jeffrey Wright on Refusing to Dub Over N-Word With Alternative: ‘They Found Some Other Actor to Come in and Do That One Word’
The actor—who's receiving rave reviews for his leading role in Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction'—recalled an unfortunate postproduction incident from 1999's 'Ride with the Devil.'
Viral ‘Let a Naysayer Know’ Moment on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ Sparks Hilarious Reactions
Many believe the viral moment is one of the funniest sports TV clips of all time.
Timothée Chalamet Bestows Title of 'Ultimate Rizzmaster' on Tom Holland
Seems like we're closing out 2023 with a slew of speculative rizz talk.
Rizz Is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023
The word was popularized by Twitch star Kai Cenat.
Here Are Teens' Favorite Slang Phrases, According to a Scientifically Sus Survey of 682 Simp Parents
Preply's 2023 report surveyed parents with children between the ages of 12 and 18.
Kai Cenat on How He Populized, Poprulized, AND Popularized the Term 'Rizz'
The Complex cover star and record-breaking Twitch streamer broke down the word on '360 with Speedy Morman.'
'Goblin Mode' is the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022
In a reflection of the strange times we live in, Oxford University Press has announced that “goblin mode” is the Oxford word of the year for 2022.
Merriam-Webster Declares 'Gaslighting' 2022's Word of the Year
Merriam-Webster has declared 'gaslighting' to be the word of the year. The term can be applied in multiple arenas, including the political and medical worlds.
President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida
During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Defends Himself After Failing to Solve 'Another Feather in Your Cap' Puzzle
One of the contestants from the latest viral 'Wheel of Fortune' clip has broken their silence, and explained what led to the series of incorrect guesses.
Julia Fox Responds to Being Playfully Trolled Over How She Pronounced ‘Uncut Gems’
Less than a week after her split from Kanye West, 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has become a meme for how she pronounced the 2019 film's title on a podcast.
Gunna Commits to 'Pushing P' Slogan With New Tattoo
Gunna's "Pushing P" phrase has become permanently tattooed on his body. The 'DS4EVER' rapper took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the new ink.
Wordle: What You Need to Know About the Wildly Popular Word Game
Wordle is everywhere, but what exactly is it? Here, we take a look at the viral sensation that has social media flexing its word game muscles.
This Pronunciation of Jalapeños Has the Internet in Shambles
Twitter has spent days dissecting just how TikTok user Travion Thomas could possibly come up with his pronunciation of jalapeños as seen in a viral clip.
Demi Lovato Wants People to Stop Using Offensive Term ‘Aliens’ for Extraterrestrial Beings
The Grammy-nominated pop star turned professional UFO enthusiast discussed their new series and explained why they don't use the word "aliens."