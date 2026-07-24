Words

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Latest Stories

Eminem performing on stage, wearing a black cap and jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Eminem Fires Back at ‘Silver’ Rhyme Challenge With Epic X Response

Eminem was challenged to find words that rhyme with "silver," and he showed why he's an elite lyricist.

Mark Elibert347 days ago
Fivio Foreign wearing a black beanie and hoodie, smiling brightly, with a gold chain visible around their neck.
Music

Fivio Foreign Explains Post in Which He Appears to Misspell 'Demonic' as 'Demonique'

A viral post claimed the rapper misspelled the word "demonic."

Jose Martinez555 days ago
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Roasted by Shannon Sharpe for Struggling to Spell 'Colonel'

Ochocinco was stumped when asked how to spell the word on the latest 'Nightcap' episode.

Jaelani Turner-Williams858 days ago
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Wright on Refusing to Dub Over N-Word With Alternative: ‘They Found Some Other Actor to Come in and Do That One Word’

The actor—who's receiving rave reviews for his leading role in Cord Jefferson's 'American Fiction'—recalled an unfortunate postproduction incident from 1999's 'Ride with the Devil.'

Jose Martinez934 days ago
Sports

Viral ‘Let a Naysayer Know’ Moment on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ Sparks Hilarious Reactions

Many believe the viral moment is one of the funniest sports TV clips of all time.

Mark Elibert935 days ago
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timothee chalamet and tom holland pictured
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Bestows Title of 'Ultimate Rizzmaster' on Tom Holland

Seems like we're closing out 2023 with a slew of speculative rizz talk.

Trace William Cowen958 days ago
rizz word of the year logo
Life

Rizz Is Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023

The word was popularized by Twitch star Kai Cenat.

Trace William Cowen965 days ago
Life

Here Are Teens' Favorite Slang Phrases, According to a Scientifically Sus Survey of 682 Simp Parents

Preply's 2023 report surveyed parents with children between the ages of 12 and 18.

Brad Callas968 days ago
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat on How He Populized, Poprulized, AND Popularized the Term 'Rizz'

The Complex cover star and record-breaking Twitch streamer broke down the word on '360 with Speedy Morman.'

Brad Callas1104 days ago
A stock image of a messy bedroom aka going goblin mode.
Life

'Goblin Mode' is the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022

In a reflection of the strange times we live in, Oxford University Press has announced that “goblin mode” is the Oxford word of the year for 2022.

Joe Price1328 days ago
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Photograph of Merriam Webster Collegiate Dictionary
Life

Merriam-Webster Declares 'Gaslighting' 2022's Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster has declared 'gaslighting' to be the word of the year. The term can be applied in multiple arenas, including the political and medical worlds.

tara mahadevan1335 days ago
Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
Life

President Says 'No One F*cks With a Biden' on Hot Mic in Florida

During a conversation with Fort Myers Beach mayor Ray Murphy, the president was recorded on a hot mic assuring that "no one f*cks with a Biden."

Jose Martinez1389 days ago
Another Feather in Your Cap puzzle on Wheel of Fortune.
Pop Culture

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Defends Himself After Failing to Solve 'Another Feather in Your Cap' Puzzle

One of the contestants from the latest viral 'Wheel of Fortune' clip has broken their silence, and explained what led to the series of incorrect guesses.

Jose Martinez1605 days ago
another news story about Julia Fox
Pop Culture

Julia Fox Responds to Being Playfully Trolled Over How She Pronounced ‘Uncut Gems’

Less than a week after her split from Kanye West, 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox has become a meme for how she pronounced the 2019 film's title on a podcast.

Joe Price1619 days ago
Gunna Instagram pic of P tattoo
Style

Gunna Commits to 'Pushing P' Slogan With New Tattoo

Gunna's "Pushing P" phrase has become permanently tattooed on his body. The 'DS4EVER' rapper took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the new ink.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1629 days ago
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An image of the Wordle game is pictured
Life

Wordle: What You Need to Know About the Wildly Popular Word Game

Wordle is everywhere, but what exactly is it? Here, we take a look at the viral sensation that has social media flexing its word game muscles.

Trace William Cowen1661 days ago
TikTok of a man mispronouncing jalapeños
Life

This Pronunciation of Jalapeños Has the Internet in Shambles

Twitter has spent days dissecting just how TikTok user Travion Thomas could possibly come up with his pronunciation of jalapeños as seen in a viral clip.

Brenton Blanchet1693 days ago
Demi Lovato poses at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Music

Demi Lovato Wants People to Stop Using Offensive Term ‘Aliens’ for Extraterrestrial Beings

The Grammy-nominated pop star turned professional UFO enthusiast discussed their new series and explained why they don't use the word "aliens."

Brenton Blanchet1748 days ago

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