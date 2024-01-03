Viral ‘Let a Naysayer Know’ Moment on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The ESPN College Gameday cast has gotten the New Year off to a great start with a hilarious viral moment trending all over social media.
On Monday, Rece Davis saved a segment during the broadcast to lead into a story about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, explaining how he has a clothing line that bears the slogan "L.A.N.K." Davis said the acronym stands for "Let a Naysayer Know" and Pat McAfee and the rest of the crew made it clear that's not what they thought it meant.
The crew believed Davis was going to say the N-word instead of naysayers, which led Desmond Howard to say, "You almost lost me and Joey." Joey Galloway responded, "It was about to go down." The Gameday crew continued to laugh as Davis maintained his composure throughout the segment.
People on social media got a hold of the clip and struck gold with all the reactions that were dished out by the viral moment.
"This is the funniest sports tv moment ever that doesn't involve charles barkley" sports journalist Bomani Jones said. "Now...imagine this happening at a site with an actual audience. this easily could have happened in front of bryant-denny on the third saturday of october."
Another person wrote, "Pat McAfee is a national treasure. Best thing ESPN ever did. Might be the only good thing ESPN has done lately."
Others used various pop culture references that use the N-word and replaced it with naysayers, such as scenes from Django Unchained, South Park, and the white teacher who explained how to say the N-word.
Check out more reactions to the ESPN College Gameday naysayers clip below.