Viral ‘Let a Naysayer Know’ Moment on ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ Sparks Hilarious Reactions

The ESPN College Gameday cast has gotten the New Year off to a great start with a hilarious viral moment trending all over social media.

On Monday, Rece Davis saved a segment during the broadcast to lead into a story about Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, explaining how he has a clothing line that bears the slogan "L.A.N.K." Davis said the acronym stands for "Let a Naysayer Know" and Pat McAfee and the rest of the crew made it clear that's not what they thought it meant.

The crew believed Davis was going to say the N-word instead of naysayers, which led Desmond Howard to say, "You almost lost me and Joey." Joey Galloway responded, "It was about to go down." The Gameday crew continued to laugh as Davis maintained his composure throughout the segment.