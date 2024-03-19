Chad Ochocinco Roasted by Shannon Sharpe for Struggling to Spell 'Colonel'

"C-U," he began, to which Sharpe looked puzzled.

"What the hell?" Sharpe said before offering to help.

"Hold on, hold on," Ochocinco responded, stopping his co-host. "See the funny thing about it..."

But Sharpe interrupted, saying, "What I find funny is you taking a long time to spell this little easy-ass word."

But Ochocinco got defensive, saying it was only easy for Sharpe because he was looking at the word.

"Boy, if you won the spelling bee in third grade, I'd hate to see what them other kids...them other kids must've walked backwards," Sharpe said.

"Nah, nah, nah," Ochocinco said. "You gotta think—I had a 4.0 in third grade."

"But it was on a 10-point grading system," Sharpe joked.

Denying that he had to spell "ridiculous words" like the one Sharpe gave him, Ochocinco then requested the spelling of the word before asking, "Where the fuckin' 'L' come in at?"

"You said 'colonel.' I sounded it out, there was no 'L' in there," Ochocinco said. "I like doing this, I like doing this. This is very humbling, I'm not gonna lie to you. As smart as I am when it comes to other facets of my life, spelling just seems not to be my strong suit."

On Twitter, Ochocinco told his followers "that part of the show is so damn fun, you never realize how difficult words are to spell when you don't have spell check to help you." He added that he enjoys "that vulnerable moment of being wrong as opposed to acting like I know it all."