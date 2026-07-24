From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.Jamie Iovine
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In her message, the 'Wonder Woman' star said she was praying for "peace." She was criticized for declining to specifically mention Palestine in her statement.Trace William Cowen
The film, regardless of how it fares critically, is a unique example of a director having the chance to return to a project and reinstate their vision.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins on Bringing Wonder Woman Into the '80s: 'I Was Craving My Wonder Woman'
'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins talks bringing Wonder Woman into the "quintessential" '80s era, Kristen Wiig stepping into an action film, and more.Khal