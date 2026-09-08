Tracey Moore
Joined November 2020 | 3 posts
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Sofia Richie on Style, Music, and Drake's OVO Women's FW2020 Collection
The model and fashion designer is the face of OVO's latest drop of quarantine-ready women’s loungewear.
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From the Wu-Tang Nike Dunk Highs to James Harden getting traded to the Raptors, here are the gifts our staff wants the most this holiday season.
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