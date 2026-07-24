Wizkid

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Split image of Wizkid and Burna Boy.
Music

Wizkid Posts Baby Oil Photo Amid Alleged Feud With His DJ and Burna Boy

DJ Tunez, the personal DJ for Wizkid, was allegedly jumped in a club by 10 people, including Burna Boy, which he has denied.

Jose Martinez107 days ago
Music

Metro Boomin Presents 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' With Orchestra

The invitation-only engagement was held at the Academy Museum.

Jaelani Turner-Williams966 days ago
wizkid money and love music video
Music

Wizkid Revisits ‘More Love, Less Ego’ For Luxurious “Money &amp; Love” Video

The Lagos star has had plenty to celebrate recently and that’s exactly the mode we find him in for the DK-directed video to the warming album opener.

James Keith1213 days ago
Love Sick album cover from Don Toliver
Music

Don Toliver Shares ‘Love Sick’ Deluxe Album f/ Travis Scott, Future, GloRilla, Justin Bieber, and More (UPDATE)

'Love Sick' marks Don Toliver's third album. Soon he'll take the project out on the road as direct support on Future's long-awaited arena tour.

Trace William Cowen1247 days ago
Cover art for Wizkid new album More Love Less Ego
Music

Wizkid Delivers New Album 'More Love, Less Ego' f/ Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, and More

Wizkid has dropped off his fifth studio album 'More Love, Less Ego,' with features from Don Toliver, Skepta, Shenseea, Skillibeng, and more.

tara mahadevan1352 days ago
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Headliner Wizkid performing at Rolling Loud Toronto 2022.
Music

The Highs and the Lows of the First Rolling Loud Toronto

This past weekend, Rolling Loud touched down in Toronto for the first time ever and it was a star-studded affair, where the highs outweighed the lows.

JJ Bottineau1412 days ago
Kanye West photographed in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Kanye West Addresses Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post, Says Pete Davidson Isn’t Funny

Kanye West took to Instagram to clear up a recent viral post, where he seemingly commented on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's issues with diarrhea.

tara mahadevan1420 days ago
Soulja Boy performs during The Millennium Tour 2021 at State Farm Arena
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Wizkid's 12-Year-Old Tweet Calling Him 'Wack'

In a response that comes over 12 years late, Soulja Boy replied to an old Wizkid tweet in which the Nigerian singer-songwriter called him “wack.”

Joe Price1475 days ago
Chris Brown and Wizkid "Call Me Every Day"
Music

Chris Brown Joins Forces With Wizkid in Video for New Single "Call Me Every Day"

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming tenth ​​​​​​​studio album 'Breezy,' Chris Brown enlists Wizkid for his new single “Call Me Every Day.”

Brad Callas1499 days ago
Rapper Future performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Music

Rolling Loud Announces Toronto Festival; Future, Dave, and Wizkid to Headline

NAV, Belly, Pressa, and Roy Woods are also playing the festival, which will take place Sept. 9 to 11 at Ontario Place. Tickets go on sale April 29.

Alex Nino Gheciu1551 days ago
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Missy Elliott performing at Essence Festival
Music

LetsGetFr.ee Carnaval Announces Inaugural Lineup f/ Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, Wizkid, and More

LetsGetFr.ee has announced its inaugural lineup with performances from Missy Elliott, Anderson .Paak, Wizkid, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Ferg, and more.

tara mahadevan1607 days ago
The Roots performing in Austin Texas
Music

Roots Picnic Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Mary J. Blige, Freddie Gibbs, Summer Walker, Chief Keef, Tierra Whack, More

The Roots Picnic has shared the official lineup for its 2022 comeback, with headlining sets from Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Wizkid, and more.

tara mahadevan1621 days ago
wizkid live image wizkid live image wizkid live image
Music

Afrobeats Star Wizkid To Headline Yam Carnival This August

Joining him at Clapham Common are fellow Nigerian stars Naira Marley, Flavour, and Ckay, as well as Fally Ipupa, Gabzy, Black Sherif, and ShaSimone.

James Keith1632 days ago
Wizkid & Burna Boy (credit: Yusuf Sanni)
Music

Burna Boy Taps Wizkid For New Song “B. d’Or”

A year on from last year’s “Ginger” and with Burna Boy’s own headline show at New York’s Madison Square Garden approaching, the two stars reconnect.

James Keith1683 days ago

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