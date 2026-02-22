Wiz Khalifa Gives Son ‘Bash’ 13 Punches for 13th Birthday: ‘Still Doin Birthday Licks in This House'

Wiz Khalifa celebrated his son's 13th birthday by giving him 13 punches to the stomach. In a video shared to his Instagram Story on Saturday (Feb. 21), the 38-year-old rapper’s son, Sebastian “Bash” Taylor Thomaz, is seen leaning against a wall with his hands behind his head. Khalifa, who is wearing a boxing glove on his right hand, gives him some seemingly light punches in the abdomen.

After the first punch, Bash begins to lower his hands, and Khalifa tells him to bring them back up. Further into the one-minute clip, Khalifa tells him, “Bro, take it like a G. You're 13 years old." He also is heard telling his son to tighten his stomach and breathe out each time he gets hit. “We still doin birthday licks in this house! [crying laughing emoji] he took it like a g tho [hearts emoji],” he captioned the video. Earlier that day, Khalifa shared a heartfelt birthday message for Bash to his Instagram Story.

“Happy 13th Birthday to my amazing son. I love you so much,” he wrote. “You bring so much joy to my life everyday and it's been like that since the day you got here. love you so much boy. Thank you for being so kind, caring, intelligent, a great big brother and the perfect son. I love you sebastian. Happy 13th birthday my big teenage boy [smiling face with hearts emoji].” Bash’s mother, Amber Rose, was also in attendance at the birthday festivities and shared a message of her own.

“Happy 13th Birthday to my Sweet Angel Sebastian (Pumpkin) you have filled my life with Love and laughter since the day you were born. I can't believe ur a teenager now [face holding back tears emoji] ur smart, funny, creative, athletic and the most amazing son a mother can ask for!” she wrote. "I'll probably cry all day cuz I love you so much kiddo. Thanks for choosing me.”