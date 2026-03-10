Pop Culture

Wiz Khalifa Rips 'Scream 7' Movie for Using AI: 'That Sh*t Was Trash'

'Scream 7' had a massive debut at the box office, reportedly grossing $64.1 million.

Wiz Khalifa
Ethan Miller via Getty

Wiz Khalifa isn’t a fan of Scream 7.

The Pittsburgh native took to his stream to explain why he didn’t like the new Scream installment, calling the movie “trash” multiple times and criticizing it for capitalizing on current trends.

“The thing that was trash about it was the use of AI and deepfake,” he said at around the 22:15 minute mark.

“You can tell some writer just was like, ‘We have to add this,’” he added, “and that shit is so forced and fucking corny, bro. Y’all should let people make movies about shit that's going to happen later. Like not try to base it so much off of right now that you just completely lose the plot. That shit is trash because you're trying to capitalize so much off of what's going on right now that you're not even really fucking getting the point.”

In Scream 7, Neve Campbell reprises her role as Sidney Prescott, who now lives in Pine Grove, Indiana, with her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), and her husband, Mark Evans (Joel McHale). However, the Ghostface killer returns, targeting the mother and daughter in their new home.

Scream 7 had a bigger debut than anticipated, earning a franchise best of $64.1 million at the domestic box office, per Rotten Tomatoes. That’s more than 2023’s Scream VI, which saw a $44.4 million opening.

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