Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am Launch Immersive MBUX Sound Drive Experience

Nearly three years after first partnering with Mercedes-AMG, Will.i.am is introducing a new interactive music experience with the high-performance car manufacturer.
The artist and record producer and Mercedes-AMG have co-created the MBux Sound Drive, in-car technology that allows the music software to react to real-time driving characteristics. The tool is capable of syncing to virtually any in-car "signal," not limited to acceleration, braking, steering and windscreen rain sensors for rhythms that enhance concentration during inclement weather.
On Jan. 9, Will.i.am hosted an in-person presentation at the Las Vegas Convention Center about the vision behind the technology. The rollout for the MBX Sound Drive begins mid-2024, with Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz vehicles equipped with the second-generation MBUX system1. Existing Mercedes customers can access the software using the Update Wizard on their MBX display or the Mercedes me connect app once available in their region.
“Imagine a world where your car can become an instrument creating musical journeys. MBux Sound Drive enhances driving and sound technology, letting motorists reshape music just by driving," Will.i.am said in press materials. "I'm excited to see how composers, producers, and songwriters will harness this to create new works and reimagine classics for motorist to drive to. MBux Sound Drive is not only a new frontier for music creation, but also opens up fresh, exciting and interactive listening experiences for drivers.”