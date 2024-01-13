Mercedes-AMG and Will.i.am Launch Immersive MBUX Sound Drive Experience

Nearly three years after first partnering with Mercedes-AMG, Will.i.am is introducing a new interactive music experience with the high-performance car manufacturer.

The artist and record producer and Mercedes-AMG have co-created the MBux Sound Drive, in-car technology that allows the music software to react to real-time driving characteristics. The tool is capable of syncing to virtually any in-car "signal," not limited to acceleration, braking, steering and windscreen rain sensors for rhythms that enhance concentration during inclement weather.