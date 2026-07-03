Mike Will Made It

Mike Will Made It is a hip-hop producer and songwriter from Atlanta who rose to prominence in the early 2010s by crafting beats that combine Southern trap elements with catchy melodies. He has worked with a range of top-tier artists including Future, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar, known for his use of heavy 808s and crisp percussion layered beneath polished, radio-ready hooks. His impact became especially clear during the surge of crossover hits in the mid-2010s, when tracks like Rae Sremmurd’s "Black Beatles" brought trap-infused sounds into mainstream pop culture. During this period, his production style helped redefine the possibilities of hip-hop on the radio, influencing the direction of the genre and how producers approached blending street-rooted rhythms with broader commercial formats.

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Zaytoven and ATL Jacob
Music

Zaytoven and ATL Jacob Honored at Lo Kee Atlanta's Black Music Month Dinner

Mike WiLL Made-It also made a surprise appearance at the celebration.

tara mahadevan31 days ago
Mike WiLL Made-it in a purple hoodie and cap, French Montana in a black and white striped shirt with necklaces.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It Still Mad at French Montana for "Unforgettable" Drama: 'Bro Ain't Even Reach Out'

The producer says the way French Montana joined the record “pissed me off," as new details about the song’s business side continue to surface.

Mark Elibert119 days ago
(L-R) J. Cole and Lionel Messi.
Music

J. Cole Declares Lionel Messi 'the G.O.A.T.' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Track, "OFG!"

The North Carolina rapper also revealed that he only just started watching soccer.

Trey Alston120 days ago
J. Cole with a beard and a hoodie looks intently to the side, surrounded by blurred figures in the foreground.
Music

J. Cole Raps 'F*ck Them Lil' Sympathy Grammys' on New Mike WiLL Made-It Collab "OFG!"

The track is featured on Mike WiLL Made-It’s new album, 'R3SET.'

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
The image shows the members of BTS on a red carpet, each wearing stylish suits in various colors.
Music

BTS Reveals ‘ARIRANG’ Tracklist, Mike Will Made It Among Songwriters

The septet's new album arrives on March 20.

Alex Ocho137 days ago
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Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Rae Sremmurd Perform "Black Beatles" During Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy VERZUZ

For a few glorious minutes, we were back in the days of the Mannequin Challenge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with a stylized "V" between them. Mike wears a cap; Hit-Boy wears sunglasses.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Every Song Featured in Producers' VERZUZ Face-Off

VERZUZ is back again, this time welcoming producers Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy to the global stage.

Trace William Cowen168 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with their names displayed. Both are wearing dark clothing and sunglasses.
Music

Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It's 'VERZUZ' Event: Everything You Need to Know

'VERZUZ' returns with Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It on Friday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Here’s what you need to know.

Trace William Cowen169 days ago
Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy featured in a promotional image for "The Return of the Producers" event on January 30th.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Build Your Own VERZUZ Setlist

We Made Our Predictions. Now Make Yours.

Complex Staff171 days ago
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Music

Hit-Boy and Mike WiLL Made-It VERZUZ: How to Buy GAS Trading Cards

The producers will battle it out during the live music competition on January 30.

Jaelani Turner-Williams178 days ago
(L-R) Justin Bieber, Jack Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber's 'SWAG II' Album: Features and Production Credits

For his second album of 2025, Bieber enlists Lil B and more.

Trace William Cowen316 days ago
Mike Will Made-It in a golf outfit smiling on a golf course with a "Made-It Day" sign and clock in the background.
Music

Mike Will Made-It's Making Wishes Matter Foundation Hosts Inaugural 'Made-It Day' Golf Classic

The event celebrated Mike Will Made-It's birthday and featured several high-profile guests.

Joe Price477 days ago
Headshots of Lil Wayne, one with eyes closed, and headshots of another individual with eyes closed and eyes open, against a dark, minimalist background
Music

Premiere: Mike Will Made-It Takes Fans on Emotional Journey in "High3r" Video f/ Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty

Mike Will's new album, his first in seven years, is expected soon.

Trace William Cowen711 days ago
Drake and Sexyy Red pose together, smiling. Sexyy Red wears a silver and white outfit with a white jacket and glasses, both adorned with jewelry
Music

Drake Raps Over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" Diss Beat on Sexyy Red Collab “U My Everything”

The latest project from the St. Louis-born star comes as "Get It Sexyy" continues to show Hot 100 staying power.

Trace William Cowen785 days ago
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