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Joe Jonas stands by a poolside wearing a short-sleeved silk shirt and black shorts, with sunglasses in his hand
Music

Joe Jonas Is 'Proud' of His Nearly-Perfect WikiFeet Rating: 'Maybe I Will Get on OnlyFeet’

The musician ranks higher than his brothers Kevin and Jonas on the foot fetish website.

Jaelani Turner-Williams744 days ago
PattaXTommy "One More" Music Video
Style

Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Drop "One More" Music Video With Wiki, MIKE, and The Alchemist Ahead of Capsule Drop

The collection campaign stars NYC natives MIKE and Wiki. In support of the capsule, the duo teamed up on the new track "One More," produced by The Alchemist.

Joshua Espinoza1339 days ago
Wiki appears in a new music video.
Music

Premiere: Wiki Gets Cinematic With New Video for “Wik Da God”

The track is taken from Wiki's recently released album ‘Half God,’ which features production from Navy Blue and an Earl Sweatshirt guest feature.

Trace William Cowen1740 days ago
wiki album half god
Music

Wiki Releases Navy Blue-Produced 'Half God' Album f/ Earl Sweatshirt, Remy Banks, and More

After dropping off the video for "Can't Do This Alone" last week, Wiki has finally released his new album 'Half God,' which is entirely produced by Navy Blue.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1759 days ago
Wiki and Navy Blue
Music

Wiki Releases New Singles “Roof” and “Remarkably,” Announces ‘Half God’ Album Produced by Navy Blue

NYC's Wiki has announced the imminent release of his album 'Half God' by dropping two new singles. The entire project is produced by Navy Blue.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1790 days ago
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tony lau
Music

Listen to Tony Seltzer and A Lau's New Album 'Avenues'

New York City producers Tony Seltzer and A Lau have shared their new album 'Avenues' with features from Princess Nokia, Jay Critch, Wiki, Slayter, and more.

tara mahadevan2178 days ago
junglepussy
Music

Junglepussy Returns With New Album ‘JP3’

The album features appearances from Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, and Wiki.

Joe Price2998 days ago
donald trump
Life

Here's a List of the Top 50 Wikipedia Searches of 2017

Death and Donald Trump top Wikipedia's top 50 searches of 2017, which comes as no surprise.

Bianca Gracie3125 days ago
wiki pigeons
Music

Watch Wiki Get Interviewed By Puppies

From Ratking to Everything is Recorded, Wiki has proved he can rap over any kind of beat. But can he survive the pups?

Graham Corrigan3196 days ago
complex live cyhi the prynce
Music

CyHi The Prynce Tells Kanye West Club Stories on "Complex Live"

CyHi The Prynce stops by Complex Live to talk new music and Kanye West crazy stories

Complex3403 days ago
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Your Old Droog
Music

Premiere: Watch Your Old Droog's New Video for "Help" f/ Wiki and Edan

Your Old Droog shares his new video for "Help" featuring Wiki and Edan.

edwinortiz3442 days ago
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Music

Complex City Cypher Episode One f/ A$AP Ferg, Wiki of Ratking, Your Old Droog and Christian Scott

In our first episode, we head to Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn to link with A$AP Ferg, Wiki, Your Old Droog, and Christian Scott.

Patrick Shahabian3798 days ago
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Music

Listen to ZelooperZ and RatKing's Wiki Get Weird on "Heart"

Bruiser Brigade rapper ZelooperZ​ has been on a roll recently. He wowed with the trippy video for "I Should Be Dead" &amp; turned things up with the chaotic single.

Chris Mench3798 days ago
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Music

Stream 'Lil Me,' the Solo Debut From Ratking's Wiki

The Ratking rapper impresses with his solo debut.

Chris Mench3883 days ago
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Music

If Ratking's Wiki Had Superpowers, He'd Beat Up Hipsters and Yuppies

Wiki's superhero takes on different elements from his background.

Insanul Ahmed3982 days ago

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