Brian Padilla
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Interview: Meet 'A.L.L.A''s Co-Executive Producer, the Hip-Hop Hector Delgado
The producer shares stories of working with A$AP Rocky and studio time with Yams.
Interview: Chance the Rapper on Relationships, Losing a Mentor, and Police Brutality
We spoke to him backstage at his sold-out show in Cambridge, Mass. last week.
Killer Mike Blessed MIT With an Insightful Lecture on Race in America on Friday
It’s not that Killer Mike or hip-hop has made some drastic change over the last 40 years—white institutions just finally got their sh*t together.
Interview: If You're Just Finding Out About Gabriel Garzón-Montano It's Too Late
The singer-songwriter behind the sample on Drake's "Jungle" talks the Drake Effect, his own song, and how Zoe Kravitz got involved.
Gravity’s a Drag: 10 Places in America Where You Can Defy It
If you're looking for adventure, there are some cool spots around the country where you can temporarily escape the pull of gravity.
IamSu! Talks "Sincerely Yours 1.5," Making More Serious Music, and Reading Every Review
The HBK leader hopes to put forth a positive image of the Bay Area.
Premiere: Listen to Kali Uchis' "Know What I Want"
Kali Uchis finally releases the lead single from her forthcoming ep, "Por Vida."
Premiere: Listen to XVRHLDY's "Black Alabaster" f/ Saba and NoName Gypsy
Check out the first single off of XVRHLDY's upcoming EP, "Need To Know II: LUNA."
Premiere: Watch Black Zheep DZ's Video for "Ice Hot"
Black Zheep DX illustrates the insaity of living in the hood.
Premiere: Stream Shawty Pimp's "Comin' Real Wit It" Album
Shawty Pimp's debut album gets remastered and released via L.A. Club Resource.
The "Hot Cheetos & Takis" Kids Are Back With Another Banger "The Granddaddy"
A Minneapolis based program teaches kids about the music industry to help them achieve their dreams of becoming rap stars.
If This Clip of Alexandra Shipp Performing As Aaliyah Is Any Indication, the Lifetime Biopic Will Be Terrible
This clip doesn't bode well for the Aaliyah biopic.
Run The Jewels Meet the Creator of the "Meow The Jewels" Kickstarter
If you didn't already know, Meow The Jewels is a go. The Kickstarter project, which is a re-creation of Run The Jewels 2 made entirely of cat sounds, exceeded
Pharrell Gave Tyler, the Creator a Motivational Speech Backstage At Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
Pharrell had some words of wisdom for Tyler.
Rae Sremmurd Covers Marvel's New "Captain America" Comic Book
Captain America enters the "No Flex Zone."
Watch Episode 2 Of #SHADYXV's Quinceañera Series With "Birthday Girl"
Watch this twisted quinceañera from the Shady family.
Premiere: Listen to C-Money's "Shut It Down" f/ Kool John
You'll want to hit a Bay area party after listening to this track from C-Money and Kool John.
Logic Performed "I'm Gone" With The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
The 24-year-old Maryland star made his television debut last night.