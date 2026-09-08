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Brian Padilla

Joined September 2014 | 129 posts
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Latest Stories

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Interview: Meet 'A.L.L.A''s Co-Executive Producer, the Hip-Hop Hector Delgado

The producer shares stories of working with A$AP Rocky and studio time with Yams.

Brian Padilla4118 days ago
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Interview: Chance the Rapper on Relationships, Losing a Mentor, and Police Brutality

We spoke to him backstage at his sold-out show in Cambridge, Mass. last week.

Brian Padilla4153 days ago
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Killer Mike Blessed MIT With an Insightful Lecture on Race in America on Friday

It’s not that Killer Mike or hip-hop has made some drastic change over the last 40 years—white institutions just finally got their sh*t together.

Brian Padilla4162 days ago
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Interview: If You're Just Finding Out About Gabriel Garzón-Montano It's Too Late

The singer-songwriter behind the sample on Drake's "Jungle" talks the Drake Effect, his own song, and how Zoe Kravitz got involved.

Brian Padilla4228 days ago
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Gravity’s a Drag: 10 Places in America Where You Can Defy It

If you're looking for adventure, there are some cool spots around the country where you can temporarily escape the pull of gravity.

Brian Padilla4238 days ago
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IamSu! Talks "Sincerely Yours 1.5," Making More Serious Music, and Reading Every Review

The HBK leader hopes to put forth a positive image of the Bay Area.

Brian Padilla4295 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to Kali Uchis' "Know What I Want"

Kali Uchis finally releases the lead single from her forthcoming ep, "Por Vida."

Brian Padilla4320 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to XVRHLDY's "Black Alabaster" f/ Saba and NoName Gypsy

Check out the first single off of XVRHLDY's upcoming EP, "Need To Know II: LUNA."

Brian Padilla4320 days ago
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Premiere: Watch Black Zheep DZ's Video for "Ice Hot"

Black Zheep DX illustrates the insaity of living in the hood.

Brian Padilla4320 days ago
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Premiere: Stream Shawty Pimp's "Comin' Real Wit It" Album

Shawty Pimp's debut album gets remastered and released via L.A. Club Resource.

Brian Padilla4320 days ago
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The "Hot Cheetos & Takis" Kids Are Back With Another Banger "The Granddaddy"

A Minneapolis based program teaches kids about the music industry to help them achieve their dreams of becoming rap stars.

Brian Padilla4325 days ago
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If This Clip of Alexandra Shipp Performing As Aaliyah Is Any Indication, the Lifetime Biopic Will Be Terrible

This clip doesn't bode well for the Aaliyah biopic.

Brian Padilla4325 days ago
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Run The Jewels Meet the Creator of the "Meow The Jewels" Kickstarter

If you didn't already know, Meow The Jewels is a go. The Kickstarter project, which is a re-creation of Run The Jewels 2 made entirely of cat sounds, exceeded

Brian Padilla4326 days ago
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Pharrell Gave Tyler, the Creator a Motivational Speech Backstage At Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Pharrell had some words of wisdom for Tyler.

Brian Padilla4326 days ago
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Rae Sremmurd Covers Marvel's New "Captain America" Comic Book

Captain America enters the "No Flex Zone."

Brian Padilla4326 days ago
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Watch Episode 2 Of #SHADYXV's Quinceañera Series With "Birthday Girl"

Watch this twisted quinceañera from the Shady family.

Brian Padilla4326 days ago

Premiere: Listen to C-Money's "Shut It Down" f/ Kool John

You'll want to hit a Bay area party after listening to this track from C-Money and Kool John.

Brian Padilla4326 days ago
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Logic Performed "I'm Gone" With The Roots on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

The 24-year-old Maryland star made his television debut last night.

Brian Padilla4326 days ago

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