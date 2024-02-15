YG's 4Hunnid Enters Wellness Space With 'Cherry Bomb' All Natural Supplement for Men

Under lifestyle brand 4Hunnid, rapper YG has already launched a clothing brand and podcast. Now, the West Coast rapper is entering the wellness space.

This week, the I Got Issues artist unveiled Cherry Bomb, a new all-natural supplement for men that promises to enhance sexual performance for men with herbal ingredients. Currently available on the official 4Hunnid website, Cherry Bomb comes in pack options ranging from two to 30 pills, and also has the convenience of subscriptions.