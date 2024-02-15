YG's 4Hunnid Enters Wellness Space With 'Cherry Bomb' All Natural Supplement for Men

Under lifestyle brand 4Hunnid, rapper YG has already launched a clothing brand and podcast. Now, the West Coast rapper is entering the wellness space.
This week, the I Got Issues artist unveiled Cherry Bomb, a new all-natural supplement for men that promises to enhance sexual performance for men with herbal ingredients. Currently available on the official 4Hunnid website, Cherry Bomb comes in pack options ranging from two to 30 pills, and also has the convenience of subscriptions.
Highlighted in the formula are Panax Ginseng Plant Root, Wild Yam Plant Root, and Bulb and White Willow Extract, which provides holistic enhancement and healing properties. Cherry Bomb also avoids negative side effects like dizziness and headaches, commonly found in other products for men's sexual performance.
"This product is 100 percent for the people and making the world a better place by being an all natural supplement. So to be able to create a dietary supplement product like this is a big deal," YG said in press materials. "My people have been taking other products with unhealthy mixed chemicals for decades but this is made with 100 percent herbal ingredients with real benefits in the bedroom. Today is a good day."