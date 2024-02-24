Saweetie Responds to Criticism of Her ‘Richtivities’ Song: ‘I Loved Listening to Music That Made Me Hustle Harder’

Saweetie took time out of her busy schedule this week to respond to folks online commenting on the rapper’s latest song "Richtivities."
In response to a tweet promoting the West Coast rapper’s new single, one X user shared that while they root for Saweetie, “this song during a time where a lot of Americans can't pay bills, buy groceries, or afford other necessities let alone luxuries is just not the vibe for me.”
Saweetie caught wind of the comment and followed up, claiming that her journey to an opulent lifestyle was a climb that hadn't been given to her with a silver spoon.
"when i was pursuing my career with barely any money to support myself in LA… i loved listening to music that made me hustle harder to attain the lifestyle I always wanted. idk maybe we just built different," she wrote.
Another X user responded to this, claiming that Saweetie "never knew what struggle was."
Saweetie shot down the allegation writing, "praying u have more discernment since u believe everything u see."
According to Saweetie lore, the Bay Area area native wrote her 2018 breakout single “Icy Grl” as a manifestation at a time when she was down on her luck financially. Fans supporting the rapper’s new track referenced this character arc with her endorsement.
Still, Saweetie is a college graduate and related to actress Gabrielle Union and former NFL player Willie Harper, though the "My Type" artist denies claims that she comes from a privileged background. On a 2020 episode of Desus and Mero, Saweetie explained her motivation for becoming "self-made."
“They were all kind of upset at me ‘cus they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, ‘We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doing over there?’" she said around the 2:30 mark of the clip below. "But me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing…our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own.”