Saweetie Responds to Criticism of Her ‘Richtivities’ Song: ‘I Loved Listening to Music That Made Me Hustle Harder’

Still, Saweetie is a college graduate and related to actress Gabrielle Union and former NFL player Willie Harper, though the "My Type" artist denies claims that she comes from a privileged background. On a 2020 episode of Desus and Mero , Saweetie explained her motivation for becoming "self-made."

“They were all kind of upset at me ‘cus they heard ‘My Type’ and was like, ‘We didn’t know you was doing music. What you doing over there?’" she said around the 2:30 mark of the clip below. "But me, I have so much pride. I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own. I appreciated that they reached out and was like, ‘We see what you’re doing…our friends keep talking about you. We see you and if you need our help, please let us know.’ So I appreciate the support, but for me, like, I’ve always been self-motivated. So, instead of asking for help, I just wanted to see if I could do it on my own.”