Dr. Dre on Snoop Dogg’s Many Side Projects: ‘I Personally Think He Does Too Much Sh*t'

Dre didn’t give details on what side projects make them butt heads. But one thing that comes to mind is last November when Snoop infamously trolled the internet by pretending he was “giving up smoke,” only for it to be revealed that the stunt was to promote a brand of smokeless fire pits. It didn’t go very well for the company’s CEO.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dre reflected on surviving a brain aneurysm and three strokes in 2021, which landed him in Cedars-Sinai Hospital for two weeks.

As reported by Complex’s Jaelani Turner-Williams, the former N.W.A rapper admitted he initially ignored the symptoms and only sought medical help after his son’s friend intervened.

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital,'” he recalled “Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.'”

This incident led to Dr. Dre's discovery of his high blood pressure, despite his otherwise healthy lifestyle.

"I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health shit. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy,” said Dre, adding that the experience made him “appreciate being alive.”