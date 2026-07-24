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Wiz Khalifa wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt holds a microphone on stage, gesturing with one hand.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed on Wanted Persons List by Romanian Authorities

Wiz has not publicly commented on this development, which stems from a 2024 festival performance during which Wiz is accused of smoking weed.

Trace William Cowen66 days ago
Schoolboy Q.
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Quit Smoking Weed to Inspire His Kids: 'You Can Do Anything'

Speaking with J.R. Smith, the TDE rapper's decision to kick the habit came after he had been smoking weed his "whole life."

Joe Price72 days ago
A person smoking a cigarette, with a focus on their hand and lips. The background is blurred.
Life

Largest U.S. Study Links Teen Cannabis Use to Slower Brain Development

Researchers find marijuana use in teens tied to slower gains in memory, focus, and thinking skills.

Mark Elibert83 days ago
Offset smiling, wearing a red jacket and cap, at a Toys 4 the NAWF event backdrop.
Music

Offset Says L.A. Dispensary Guard Provoked Fight at Center of Assault Lawsuit

The rapper denies assault claims and is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Mark Elibert88 days ago
22 Buddhist Monks Arrested in Sri Lanka for Weed Trafficking
Life

Inside the Marijuana Bust That Put 22 Buddhist Monks Behind Bars

Officials say the monks concealed 242 pounds of high-grade kush inside false-bottom suitcases while traveling through Sri Lanka’s main airport.

Bernadette Giacomazzo88 days ago
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Jonah Hill in a suit with glasses and beard on the left; Rihanna in a stylish dark outfit on the right at a fashion event.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Recalls Rihanna Sharing Weed, Causing Friend to Get 'So Stoned That She Pooped Her Pants'

"Rihanna has that 'make your friends shit their pants' weed," the 'Outcome' director said.

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
Golden Eggs
Life

There’s a Real-Life Treasure Hunt for Rare Mothership Glass Eggs This 420

Eggs have been sent as far as South Africa this year. The race to find them runs through April 25.

Maggie Ekberg97 days ago
Afroman.
Music

Afroman Wants to Build Micronation on Newly Purchased 195-Acre Property That Bans Use of N-Word

The rapper said one of the main rules of his new nation would be prohibiting the use of the N-word.

Jose Martinez107 days ago
A person holding multiple boxes of cookies.
Life

Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

The troop first started selling the treats at the dispensary on Feb. 20.

tara mahadevan141 days ago
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Matthew Knowles and UGK
Music

Mathew Knowles Recalls Carrying a Gun, Weed and Crown Royal While Touring With UGK

Knowles previously managed rapper Lil O, who toured with UGK.

Trey Alston186 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with sunglasses, tattoos, and a nose ring smiles, wearing a black jacket. Red background with a blurred jersey.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Facing Prison Time in Romania, Reportedly Working to Appeal Drug Sentence

Wiz hasn't publicly commented on the sentence as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen219 days ago
Druski with curly blond hair, wearing glasses and a Harley-Davidson jacket, sits smiling on a talk show set.
Pop Culture

Druski Says He Quit Weed After Begging Friends to ‘Call the Police’ While High

One bad experience in high school made the comedian swear off weed for good.

Alex Ocho233 days ago
Mike Tyson, wearing a black t-shirt, sits on a striped couch engaged in conversation with another person.
Sports

Mike Tyson Says His Family Once Begged Him to Smoke Weed Again: 'Whole Different Person'

The boxing legend admitted that he "makes a fool" of himself when he's drunk, whereas he's relaxed when he's high.

Joe Price236 days ago
Dr. Dre, 2001
Music

Dr. Dre Complex Exclusive '2001' and 'The Chronic' Vinyl and CD Editions: How to Buy

Exclusive variations of the legendary producer's chart-topping record are available to shop on Complex.

Complex Staff241 days ago
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Miguel.
Music

Miguel Says He 'Loves Psychedelics,' Reveals His 'Worst Trip' Was on Edibles

The singer is releasing his first album in eight years, 'Caos.'

tara mahadevan275 days ago
Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Sports

NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch Has a New Role This Spooky Season — And It Might Scare You

Weedmaps just announced a downtown L.A. haunted house that trades ghosts for something scarier: Marshawn Lynch in surround sound.

Maggie Ekberg290 days ago

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