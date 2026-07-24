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jenji
Pop Culture

'Weeds' and 'Orange Is the New Black' Creator Jenji Kohan's Son Killed in New Year's Eve Skiing Accident

20-year-old Charlie Noxon died in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve.

Trace William Cowen2397 days ago
mary louise parker
Pop Culture

'Weeds' Revival in Development at Starz With Mary-Louise Parker Attached to Return

Showtime's 'Weeds' ended in 2012 after eight seasons, but now it's coming back for a revival on Starz.

Joe Price2452 days ago

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