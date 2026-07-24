This 4/20, you can support the organizations fighting for equity and change within the cannabis industry while advocating growth for your communities.Kevin L. Clark
Featured
From the Smokebuddy handheld smoke filter to the MagicalButter machine, here are our favorite pandemic-friendly weed accessories to have right now.Zachary Harris
Because crime that runs in the fam can always make for some great TV.Debbie Encalada
Every weed lover’s favorite holiday, 420, is here. There’s no better day to light something up and vibe out to some great music—whether it’s contemporary rap or classic jazz.Jack Erwin