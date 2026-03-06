Life

Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

The troop first started selling the treats at the dispensary on Feb. 20.

A person holding multiple boxes of cookies.
Francine Orr via Getty Images

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop has been making a killing by selling Girl Scout cookies at a local cannabis dispensary.

However, it seems some of the organization’s senior leaders aren’t happy about the troop’s resourcefulness. Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told The Independent: "It was about community. If that means the local Girl Scout troop got in trouble, that is absolutely not what we wanted."

The Girl Scout troop first started selling the treats near Mount Laurel’s Daylite Dispensary on February 20.

"You use cannabis, you get the munchies," Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told NJ.com on Wednesday (March 4). "There’s a connection between snacks and cannabis, and the fact that we don’t have to pretend that doesn’t exist anymore is really awesome."

The cookies became so popular that some of the dispensary’s customers would hit the booth first before buying their cannabis products.

"I don’t think five years ago we would’ve seen anything like this," Cassidy added. He revealed that the idea of the girls selling cookies outside his dispensary was first proposed in 2024; unfortunately, the Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey, which oversees troops in the region, rejected the opportunity.

"The Girl Scouts pop up in grocery stores and other large public places. They’re selling to the community and to our neighbors, and that’s exactly who our shop serves, too," Cassidy added. "This is a commonality in which a local business can help a local organization in a really cool way that’s so incredibly unique."

It appears the troop might return to Daylite on Friday (March 6) and sell cookies from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, but it’s unclear if they will, per the New York Post.

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