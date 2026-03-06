Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

A New Jersey Girl Scout troop has been making a killing by selling Girl Scout cookies at a local cannabis dispensary.

However, it seems some of the organization’s senior leaders aren’t happy about the troop’s resourcefulness. Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told The Independent: "It was about community. If that means the local Girl Scout troop got in trouble, that is absolutely not what we wanted."

The Girl Scout troop first started selling the treats near Mount Laurel’s Daylite Dispensary on February 20.

"You use cannabis, you get the munchies," Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy told NJ.com on Wednesday (March 4). "There’s a connection between snacks and cannabis, and the fact that we don’t have to pretend that doesn’t exist anymore is really awesome."

The cookies became so popular that some of the dispensary’s customers would hit the booth first before buying their cannabis products.