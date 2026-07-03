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Two men, one dressed as a pilot and the other in a white shirt, both looking surprised or amused against a black background.
Life

Pilot Who Won Jet in MrBeast Challenge Cleared, Released After Paraguay Arrest

The pilot, known as social media as Captain Treezy, has been determined to have not been directly involved with the alleged smuggling effort.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Wiz Khalifa wearing a cap, sunglasses, and a graphic t-shirt holds a microphone on stage, gesturing with one hand.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed on Wanted Persons List by Romanian Authorities

Wiz has not publicly commented on this development, which stems from a 2024 festival performance during which Wiz is accused of smoking weed.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
A person smoking a cigarette, with a focus on their hand and lips. The background is blurred.
Life

Largest U.S. Study Links Teen Cannabis Use to Slower Brain Development

Researchers find marijuana use in teens tied to slower gains in memory, focus, and thinking skills.

Mark Elibert75 days ago
Jonah Hill in a suit with glasses and beard on the left; Rihanna in a stylish dark outfit on the right at a fashion event.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Recalls Rihanna Sharing Weed, Causing Friend to Get 'So Stoned That She Pooped Her Pants'

"Rihanna has that 'make your friends shit their pants' weed," the 'Outcome' director said.

Trace William Cowen87 days ago
Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen88 days ago
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A person holding multiple boxes of cookies.
Life

Girl Scout Troop Might Be in Trouble for Selling Cookies Outside Cannabis Dispensary

The troop first started selling the treats at the dispensary on Feb. 20.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners
Sports

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have joined forces to file a $50 million lawsuit against their former cannabis business partners.

Bernadette Giacomazzo205 days ago
Wiz Khalifa with sunglasses, tattoos, and a nose ring smiles, wearing a black jacket. Red background with a blurred jersey.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Facing Prison Time in Romania, Reportedly Working to Appeal Drug Sentence

Wiz hasn't publicly commented on the sentence as of this writing.

Trace William Cowen211 days ago
NCAA Basketball Star Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Cannabis Edibles
Sports

NCAA Basketball Star Jarred Shaw Faces Death Penalty in Indonesia Over Cannabis Edibles

Unlike Brittney Griner's case, Shaw's case isn't getting mainstream media attention.

Bernadette Giacomazzo268 days ago
Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard is wearing a suit and tie, standing against a light blue background with white letters.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Broke Both of His 'High Times' Stoner of the Year Trophies by 'Smoking From Them'

The star and co-creator of 'The Studio' looks back on his pre-Emmys awards glory.

Trace William Cowen283 days ago
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Seth Rogen with glasses and a beard, wearing a gray suit and tie, stands in front of a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Talks Difficulties of Navigating Weed Industry, Says 'Money' Is Behind Political Pushback

The Houseplant co-founder says it's "very difficult" to navigate the American weed industry.

Trace William Cowen311 days ago
Erica Kovitz
Music

Snoop Dogg Is Turning His Blunt Roaches Into Real Art

He's partnering with artist Erica Kovitz for a collection.

Trey Alston413 days ago
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Harlem dispensary Dynasty Commodities.
Music

Jadakiss and Remy Ma Pull Up to Grand Opening of Harlem Dispensary

Dynasty Commodities was co-founded by former New York Giants star Jon Beason and Fat Joe’s manager, Rich Jospitre.

tara mahadevan454 days ago
Image via Weedmaps
Style

Weedmaps Pay Tribute To Cannabis Activists With The Ceeze ‘420’ 1s

Step clean this 4/20 with these fresh kicks.

Complex455 days ago
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Adam "Pacman" Jones in colorful attire and sunglasses, wearing a headset, holds a football.
Sports

Pacman Jones Says He Cheated NFL Drugs Tests by ‘Never’ Using His Own Urine

The former NFL star defended cannabis use and pushed back on strict testing policies in a new interview.

Alex Ocho498 days ago
Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon poses before the 50th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 28, 2025.
Pop Culture

Karla Sofia Gascón Says She Felt 'Dizzy' After Having THC Drink at Oscars

The 'Emilia Pérez' star had a "strange feeling" after consuming snacks from her Oscars gift bag.

Jaelani Turner-Williams500 days ago

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