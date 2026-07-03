Songs About Weed

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Johnny Knoxville in a red shirt and sunglasses on the left, and Playboi Carti in a black beanie and bandana on the right.
Pop Culture

Johnny Knoxville Names Favorite Playboi Carti Song in Resurfaced Video: 'He Sings One About Cocaine'

The 'Jackass' franchise star is partial to a particular track off Carti's 2025 album 'MUSIC.'

Trace William Cowen135 days ago
Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California.
Music

Kid Cudi Reacts to "Day 'n' Nite" Being Certified Diamond: 'This Is Huge'

Kid Cudi scored a 12-times RIAA diamond status for "Day 'n' Nite," along with certifications for "Pursuit of Happiness" and "Up Up & Away."

Jaelani Turner-Williams671 days ago
Diplo, Kodak, and Koe are pictured in a new video
Music

Diplo Recruits Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel for New Song and Video “Wasted”

According to Diplo, the new song began taking shape during sessions with Kodak in Miami. The track's video was shot in the Everglades region of Florida.

Trace William Cowen1281 days ago

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