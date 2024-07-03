Waka Flocka Tells Joe Biden Voters in Utah to Leave His Show: 'See Y'all at the Bingo Game'

Waka Flocka Flame made it clear that he's not a fan of the current president by telling Joe Biden supporters to leave his recent show in Utah.
Earlier this week, Waka paused his performance inside Club Sky in Salt Lake City to issue an announcement to the crowd. Waka then said that anyone voting for President Biden in the 2024 election needed to leave the venue, as he would be partying for Donald Trump instead.
"All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert," he said while on stage. "We going to see y'all at the bingo game. We're gonna party right now for motherfucking president T24!"
There was a mixed reaction from the crowd, before Waka brought the energy back by performing his hit single "Grove St. Party." However, the damage was already done, as folks on social media dragged Waka for his statement.
"We need a study done on why older rappers start using their platform to be loud and wrong," one person tweeted.
Another wrote, "Ain't no way you at the tail end of your career and you trying to push your remaining fans away. Ain't no rock the bells touring in your future."
Waka has been a vocal supporter of Trump for years now. In October, the rapper shared a photo of himself standing next to Trump with the caption: "Trump 2024." In 2021, Trump honored Waka with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic efforts and work with the non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach program. Trump signed the award in 2020.
"Lifetime Achievement Award. I gotta thank my pastor/big sisterApostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I'm just honored. S/O to my president!!!," Waka wrote on his Instagram.