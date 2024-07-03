Waka Flocka Tells Joe Biden Voters in Utah to Leave His Show: 'See Y'all at the Bingo Game'

Waka Flocka Flame made it clear that he's not a fan of the current president by telling Joe Biden supporters to leave his recent show in Utah.

Earlier this week, Waka paused his performance inside Club Sky in Salt Lake City to issue an announcement to the crowd. Waka then said that anyone voting for President Biden in the 2024 election needed to leave the venue, as he would be partying for Donald Trump instead.

"All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert," he said while on stage. "We going to see y'all at the bingo game. We're gonna party right now for motherfucking president T24!"