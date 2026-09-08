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kris ex

Joined July 2014 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Prodigy

Why Prodigy Was A Once-In-A-Generation Rapper

kris ex on the singular talents of Mobb Deep's Prodigy.

kris ex3375 days ago
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What's a King to a God? Why Drake and Kendrick Lamar Need Each Other to Succeed

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have different goals, but their coexistence makes them each better.

kris ex4182 days ago
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Racism 101: The Real Problem With ‘Morning Joe’’s Misplaced Blame

"Thanks to Brzezinski and crew, the idea of white ownership in the matter was gone in 60 seconds."

kris ex4207 days ago
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The Grammys Still Don't Give a F*&$ About Us, But They Do See Us

"The Grammys are bloated on self-importance and led by guys who will only let greatness be great on their own terms."

kris ex4238 days ago
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10 Years Ago, Jeezy Was a Get Money Rapper, Not a Got Money Rapper, on "Trap or Die"

Remembering when Jeezy was still Young Jeezy, and he was forgetting to cash checks.

kris ex4273 days ago
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We Need to Stop Talking About Iggy Azalea

Why talking about Iggy Azalea is distracting us from the bigger conversation about race.

kris ex4279 days ago
A musician wearing a leather jacket and headband plays the keyboard on stage, illuminated by blue lighting.

Return of the King: Unraveling the Myth of D'Angelo (A Black Messiah Review)

"If anyone is wondering what all the fuss is about this album, this artist, this moment, it's because they weren't around for his entry."

kris ex4292 days ago
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Eve: Natural Selection (2002 Cover Story)

Still only 23 years old, Eve is making life choices that promise to take her beyond the multiplatinum sales and the Grammys.

kris ex5281 days ago

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