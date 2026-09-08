kris ex
Latest Stories
Why Prodigy Was A Once-In-A-Generation Rapper
kris ex on the singular talents of Mobb Deep's Prodigy.
What's a King to a God? Why Drake and Kendrick Lamar Need Each Other to Succeed
Kendrick Lamar and Drake have different goals, but their coexistence makes them each better.
Racism 101: The Real Problem With ‘Morning Joe’’s Misplaced Blame
"Thanks to Brzezinski and crew, the idea of white ownership in the matter was gone in 60 seconds."
The Grammys Still Don't Give a F*&$ About Us, But They Do See Us
"The Grammys are bloated on self-importance and led by guys who will only let greatness be great on their own terms."
10 Years Ago, Jeezy Was a Get Money Rapper, Not a Got Money Rapper, on "Trap or Die"
Remembering when Jeezy was still Young Jeezy, and he was forgetting to cash checks.
We Need to Stop Talking About Iggy Azalea
Why talking about Iggy Azalea is distracting us from the bigger conversation about race.
Return of the King: Unraveling the Myth of D'Angelo (A Black Messiah Review)
"If anyone is wondering what all the fuss is about this album, this artist, this moment, it's because they weren't around for his entry."
Eve: Natural Selection (2002 Cover Story)
Still only 23 years old, Eve is making life choices that promise to take her beyond the multiplatinum sales and the Grammys.