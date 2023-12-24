Waka Flocka Flame Says His Beats Made Up for Being a 'F*cked Up Rapper': 'When It Comes to Feeling, I'm Gonna Crush Y'all'

"At that point in my life, I was being real on my dead brother," said Waka. "Why was I rapping? I'm rich, I wanted to be rich. So, from that time to right now, I wanted to figure out how can I become a billionaire and a multi-millionaire off of business. Because I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper, like I knew I was wack but I was real. My realness overcame my wackness."

During an interview with Rap-Up TV, Waka explained that he made those comments to get people talking about him being an influential artist. According to the "No Hands" rapper, the comment was a sarcastic one, especially when he claimed he changed hip-hop's sound with his brand of music.

"It was more reverse psychology," Flocka said. "It was more so of this generation and the people that got power and feel that way—You know I be seeing make these little lists that say 'Influential people of the decade.' And I be sitting here like, 'Yo, hip-hop never sounded like this before me. Who's more influential than that? Okay, cool I'm a wack rapper I guess.' Let me say I'mma wack just so y'all can actually hear people say 'No this guy's actually the GOAT—one of the GOATs—I'm not saying I'm the GOAT. I actually be sitting next to them by default."