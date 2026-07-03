Ric Flair

Ric Flair is a professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer known for his charismatic promos, flamboyant robes, and a record 16 world championship reigns. Emerging in the National Wrestling Alliance during the 1970s, Flair created the "Nature Boy" persona, distinguished by his signature strut, bleached blonde hair, and the iconic "Woo!" catchphrase that has become a staple in both wrestling and broader pop culture. His defining feature is the ability to blend intense in-ring performance with theatrical storytelling, setting a standard for wrestling personas that many have since emulated. Fans return to Flair’s career highlights and interviews to study how he elevated the role of the champion into a larger-than-life character, influencing the presentation and psychology of wrestling for decades.

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Ric Flair and Offset on stage, Flair in a gold and red robe, Offset in a purple sequined outfit, both holding microphones.
Music

Ric Flair Offers Support to Offset After Shooting, Thanks Him for ‘All You Have Done for My Career'

Flair shared support for Offset after the shooting, highlighting their bond dating back to “Ric Flair Drip.”

Mark Elibert100 days ago
Ricky Morton Says He'll Fight Ric Flair One Last Time—Under One Condition
Sports

Ricky Morton Says He’d Consider a Final Match With Ric Flair — Under One Condition

The Rock 'n' Roll Express legend shuts down a Ric Flair rematch — unless it happens in one of two very specific wrestling rings.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Ric Flair Considering WWE Return at 76: 'I'm Thinking About It'
Sports

Ric Flair Hints at Wrestling Return at 76: 'I’m Thinking About It'

Ric Flair sparks comeback buzz at 76 after saying he's 'thinking about' one more match despite previously claiming he'd never wrestle again.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners
Sports

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair File $50M Lawsuit Against Ex-Cannabis Business Partners

Mike Tyson and Ric Flair have joined forces to file a $50 million lawsuit against their former cannabis business partners.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan's Death Was Due to 'Street Drugs'
Sports

WWE Legend Ric Flair Says Hulk Hogan's Death Was Due to 'Street Drugs' (UPDATE)

The Hall of Famer worked with the late Hulk Hogan many times throughout the years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago
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Charlotte Flair
Sports

Charlotte Flair Has 8-Word Response to WWE 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Video

WWE Smackdown's Charlotte Flair had some issues with her clothing, leading to a broadcast blackout.

Jessica Mcbride249 days ago
Ric Flair Roasts WWE, Triple H, & Practically Everyone Else in Recent Interview
Sports

Ric Flair Says WWE Is ‘Unpredictable,’ Crowns Daughter Charlotte the Best Wrestler Alive

Mr. Stylin' & Profilin' has opinions, and he's not afraid to share them.

Bernadette Giacomazzo312 days ago
Hulk Hogan attends a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks.
Sports

Ric Flair, Donald Trump, Sexyy Red, and More React to Hulk Hogan’s Death

The storied and controversial WWE hall of famer passed away this week at age 72.

Joe Price357 days ago
Ric Flair attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves
Sports

Ric Flair Shuts Down Cancer Rumors: 'I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled'

Fans suspected Flair was battling skin cancer after his son-in-law commented on the WWE legend's "gashes on his head."

Joshua Espinoza434 days ago
Ric Flair
Sports

Sebastian Kidder, Ric Flair’s Stepson, Dies by Suicide at 24

The emerging musician had recently released his debut album, 'Under the Moon.'

tara mahadevan627 days ago
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WCW wrestler Kevin Sullivan.
Sports

Former WCW Star Kevin Sullivan Dead at 74

The Massachusetts-raised wrestler was known for being a rival to the likes of Dusty Rhodes and Hulk Hogan.

Joe Price706 days ago
Man in patterned jacket posing at event; cannot name the individual
Sports

Video Shows Ric Flair Getting Into Heated Argument After Being Cut Off at Restaurant: ‘You’re a Dipsh*t'

The former professional wrestler appeared to have one too many drinks at the Florida restaurant.

Mark Elibert800 days ago
doja cat cover art
Music

Doja Cat Samples Ric Flair on Latest ‘Scarlet’ Track “Balut”

The song is the latest to be released from Doja's upcoming 'Scarlet' album, out next Friday.

Trace William Cowen1035 days ago
This is a photo of Ric Flair.
Sports

Ric Flair Rips Brock Purdy After 49ers QB Gets Injured in NFC Championship

Ric Flair took to Twitter to rip San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after he was injured on Sunday during the NFC Championship game.

Eric Diep1264 days ago
Ric Flair gives interview with TMZ
Sports

Ric Flair Says He Was Medically Cleared Before Last Match: 'I Don't Have Any Aches Or Pains'

The legendary wrestler is taking on an opponent for the first time since 2011 on July 31 in Nashville, TN, for what he's calling his final match.

Brenton Blanchet1517 days ago
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