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Jonah Hill Recalls Rihanna Sharing Weed, Causing Friend to Get 'So Stoned That She Pooped Her Pants'
"Rihanna has that 'make your friends shit their pants' weed," the 'Outcome' director said.
Sydney Sweeney Wears Gold Paint And Nothing Else in Controversial New Photoshoot
Sydney Sweeney is flaunting her figure on the newly released cover of ‘W Magazine.’
ASAP Rocky Says He Knew When He Was ‘Younger’ That Rihanna Would Be Mother of His Children
The "Tailor Swif" rapper told 'W Magazine' that he was kicked out of a nightclub upon first seeing Rihanna in-person.
Kendrick Lamar on Personal Journey Behind ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Album: ‘It Was Tough for Me’
An unflinching dedication to emotional honesty is at the heart of Kendrick's latest album. In a new interview, he details the process behind the art.
Saweetie Addresses Public Reaction to Split From Quavo in New Interview
Saweetie also went deep on her quarantine-inspired approach to mood-boarding, teased her upcoming new album 'Pretty B*tch Music,' and much more.
Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Racism, Debut Album, and More in New Interview
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the two cover stars of W Magazine's latest issue, and during her interview she discussed her experiences with racism.
Frank Ocean Wants to Experiment With the Idea of 'Strength' and 'Vulnerability' in His New Music
In a new interview, Frank Ocean details the themes and ideas he's aiming to explore in his songwriting.
Cardi B Made Her Own ASMR Video
Cardi made an ASMR video for 'W Magazine.'
Watch Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Awesomely Sing Justin Bieber's Classic Track "Baby"
Best friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid cover Justin Bieber's "Baby" in this hilarious clip for 'W Magazine.'
Kanye West Breaks Down Why He's 'Tired' of Making Music Videos
Kanye West says he "barely" wants to be in front of the camera for music videos anymore & praises 'Elf' in a new interview. The full clip is worth every second.
Drake Is Reimagined by KAWS and Other Artists for 'W' Magazine
The rapper becomes the muse for five artists in the art issue.
Gigi Hadid Covers 'W' Magazine's September Issue, Represents New Generation of Models
Gigi Hadid is well on her way to superstardom following another magazine cover.
Chrissy Teigen Trolls Instagram With Three Topless Photos (NSFW)
Chrissy Teigen tried to upload a topless photo of herself to Instagram, without success.
Gisele Bündchen Teams Up With Terry Richardson for a Stunning 'W Korea' Cover Shoot
We are so grateful that Gisele is not retiring.
Rihanna Covers "W" Korea's 10th Anniversary Issue
RiRi's been killing the magazine game lately.
Who Is This Guy, And What Has He Done With Bradley Cooper?
Bradley Cooper's W Magazine cover is about as weird as it gets.
Rihanna Does a Killer Photo Shoot for "W Magazine" With Wolves, Gets Called "The World's Wildest Style Icon"
Rihanna increases her presence in the fashion world even more this year by covering W Magazine's fall fashion issue.