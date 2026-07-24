W Magazine

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jonah Hill in a suit with glasses and beard on the left; Rihanna in a stylish dark outfit on the right at a fashion event.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Recalls Rihanna Sharing Weed, Causing Friend to Get 'So Stoned That She Pooped Her Pants'

"Rihanna has that 'make your friends shit their pants' weed," the 'Outcome' director said.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
A woman in a silver dress poses in front of a festive, decorated Christmas tree with large ornaments.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Wears Gold Paint And Nothing Else in Controversial New Photoshoot

Sydney Sweeney is flaunting her figure on the newly released cover of ‘W Magazine.’

Helen Storms200 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 04: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on October 4, 2024 in New York City.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says He Knew When He Was ‘Younger’ That Rihanna Would Be Mother of His Children

The "Tailor Swif" rapper told 'W Magazine' that he was kicked out of a nightclub upon first seeing Rihanna in-person.

Jaelani Turner-Williams656 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is seen performing live
Music

Kendrick Lamar on Personal Journey Behind ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Album: ‘It Was Tough for Me’

An unflinching dedication to emotional honesty is at the heart of Kendrick's latest album. In a new interview, he details the process behind the art.

Trace William Cowen1384 days ago
saweetie
Music

Saweetie Addresses Public Reaction to Split From Quavo in New Interview

Saweetie also went deep on her quarantine-inspired approach to mood-boarding, teased her upcoming new album 'Pretty B*tch Music,' and much more.

Trace William Cowen1908 days ago
Advertisement
Megan Thee Stallion
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Racism, Debut Album, and More in New Interview

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the two cover stars of W Magazine​​​​​​​'s latest issue, and during her interview she discussed her experiences with racism.

Joe Price2171 days ago
fo
Music

Frank Ocean Wants to Experiment With the Idea of 'Strength' and 'Vulnerability' in His New Music

In a new interview, Frank Ocean details the themes and ideas he's aiming to explore in his songwriting.

Trace William Cowen2491 days ago
Cardi B accepts the award for Favorite Artist Rap/Hip Hop.
Music

Cardi B Made Her Own ASMR Video

Cardi made an ASMR video for 'W Magazine.'

Gavin Evans2833 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Awesomely Sing Justin Bieber's Classic Track "Baby"

Best friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid cover Justin Bieber's "Baby" in this hilarious clip for 'W Magazine.'

jessielmorris3560 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Kanye West Breaks Down Why He's 'Tired' of Making Music Videos

Kanye West says he "barely" wants to be in front of the camera for music videos anymore &amp; praises 'Elf' in a new interview. The full clip is worth every second.

Trace William Cowen3601 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Drake Is Reimagined by KAWS and Other Artists for 'W' Magazine

The rapper becomes the muse for five artists in the art issue.

Erica Euse3937 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Gigi Hadid Covers 'W' Magazine's September Issue, Represents New Generation of Models

Gigi Hadid is well on her way to superstardom following another magazine cover.

Cameron Wolf4010 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Instagram With Three Topless Photos (NSFW)

Chrissy Teigen tried to upload a topless photo of herself to Instagram, without success.

fridagarza4044 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Gisele Bündchen Teams Up With Terry Richardson for a Stunning 'W Korea' Cover Shoot

We are so grateful that Gisele is not retiring.

andrewlasane4085 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Rihanna Covers "W" Korea's 10th Anniversary Issue

RiRi's been killing the magazine game lately.

Deanna Kim4179 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Who Is This Guy, And What Has He Done With Bradley Cooper?

Bradley Cooper's W Magazine cover is about as weird as it gets.

Doug Sibor4219 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Rihanna Does a Killer Photo Shoot for "W Magazine" With Wolves, Gets Called "The World's Wildest Style Icon"

Rihanna increases her presence in the fashion world even more this year by covering W Magazine's fall fashion issue.

Cedar Pasori4367 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App