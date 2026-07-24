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SZA Praises Doja Cat in Conversation: ‘You’re Exactly Who I Needed When I Was in High School [and] College’
SZA interviewed Doja Cat for a new 'V' magazine cover story, where the 'CTRL' artist enthusiastically applauded Doja's ability to make genre-crossing music.
Frank Ocean and Timothée Chalamet Geek Out Over Joaquin Phoenix and 'Call Me by Your Name'
Ocean and Chalamet chop it up about film, fashion, and creativity in a new interview.
Hedi Slimane and Karl Lagerfeld Photograph Each Other for 'V' Magazine
The old friends are reunited for the latest issue of the magazine.
Lana Del Rey Talks Feminism With James Franco
Lana Del Rey discusses why she's still "just not really that interested" in feminism. The comments spurned many attacks on the songstress's anti-feminist remarks.
Rihanna Goes Blonde and Topless on the New Cover of 'V' Magazine
Rihanna barely looks like herself on the Summer 2015 cover of 'V' Magazine.
Miley Cyrus Shares Some NSFW Polaroids in the Upcoming Issue of "V Magazine"
The photos were shot by Miley's friend Cheyne Thomas and will appear in V Magazine's Music Issue.
Karl Lagerfeld Photographed and Interviewed Justin Bieber for the Upcoming "V Magazine" Music Issue
The issue will be on newsstands on Jan. 15.
FKA Twigs and Tinashe Leave Little to the Imagination on Their New V Magazine Covers
FKA Twigs and Tinashe go topless on the cover of V Magazine.
Ai Weiwei Splashes Models With Paint for a Dover Street Market Fashion Editorial in "V Magazine"
The Chinese artist was sent pieces from various brands and given creative control over how he photographed them.
Exclusive: Ai Weiwei Pens an Open Letter About Being a "Rebel" for V Magazine
Ai Weiwei writes about the power of art and what it means to be a "rebel" in the latest issue of V Magazine.
Katy Perry and Madonna Strip Down to Tight Corsets in a Racy, S&M-Themed Photo Shoot With Steven Klein
Pop stars Katy Perry and Madonna posed for Steve Klein in a bondage-themed shoot.
Now You Can Actually Say You Got to Take Kate Upton's Clothes Off...Kinda
Dreams do come true.
A$AP Rocky, Future, Big Boi, and Wiz Khalifa Featured in VMan's Anniversary Issue by Carlos Serrao
"Hip Hop Oligarchs"
Nude Photograph of Lady Gaga Leaks From Shoot For V Magazine
Gaga gets ready for the release of new album ARTPOP in November.
Justin Bieber WIll Wear a Versace Jacket on an Episode of "The Simpsons"
The Biebs gets cartoon fresh.
Miley Cyrus Does Photo Shoot With Mario Testino and Interview With Pharrell for the Cover of V Magazine (Video)
The meaning of going the Extra Miley.
Miley Cyrus on Her Music: "In My Mind I'm Gucci Mane, But On Paper I'm a Pop Artist"
That hip-hop record we've been waiting for is coming.