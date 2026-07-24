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SZA x Doja Cat
Music

SZA Praises Doja Cat in Conversation: ‘You’re Exactly Who I Needed When I Was in High School [and] College’

SZA interviewed Doja Cat for a new 'V' magazine cover story, where the 'CTRL' artist enthusiastically applauded Doja's ability to make genre-crossing music.

tara mahadevan1968 days ago
Timothee Chalamet
Pop Culture

Frank Ocean and Timothée Chalamet Geek Out Over Joaquin Phoenix and 'Call Me by Your Name'

Ocean and Chalamet chop it up about film, fashion, and creativity in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen3091 days ago
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Style

Hedi Slimane and Karl Lagerfeld Photograph Each Other for 'V' Magazine

The old friends are reunited for the latest issue of the magazine.

Erica Euse3855 days ago
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Music

Lana Del Rey Talks Feminism With James Franco

Lana Del Rey discusses why she's still "just not really that interested" in feminism. The comments spurned many attacks on the songstress's anti-feminist remarks.

jessielmorris3978 days ago
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Style

Rihanna Goes Blonde and Topless on the New Cover of 'V' Magazine

Rihanna barely looks like herself on the Summer 2015 cover of 'V' Magazine.

andrewlasane4113 days ago
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Style

Miley Cyrus Shares Some NSFW Polaroids in the Upcoming Issue of "V Magazine"

The photos were shot by Miley's friend Cheyne Thomas and will appear in V Magazine's Music Issue.

jayemkayem4211 days ago
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Style

FKA Twigs and Tinashe Leave Little to the Imagination on Their New V Magazine Covers

FKA Twigs and Tinashe go topless on the cover of V Magazine.

Joshua Espinoza4218 days ago
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Style

Ai Weiwei Splashes Models With Paint for a Dover Street Market Fashion Editorial in "V Magazine"

The Chinese artist was sent pieces from various brands and given creative control over how he photographed them.

andrewlasane4278 days ago
Style

Exclusive: Ai Weiwei Pens an Open Letter About Being a "Rebel" for V Magazine

Ai Weiwei writes about the power of art and what it means to be a "rebel" in the latest issue of V Magazine.

andrewlasane4362 days ago
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Style

Katy Perry and Madonna Strip Down to Tight Corsets in a Racy, S&M-Themed Photo Shoot With Steven Klein

Pop stars Katy Perry and Madonna posed for Steve Klein in a bondage-themed shoot.

susanc4d3da54bb4447 days ago
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Style

Nude Photograph of Lady Gaga Leaks From Shoot For V Magazine

Gaga gets ready for the release of new album ARTPOP in November.

Cedar Pasori4752 days ago
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Music

Miley Cyrus on Her Music: "In My Mind I'm Gucci Mane, But On Paper I'm a Pop Artist"

That hip-hop record we've been waiting for is coming.

Lauren Nostro4833 days ago

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