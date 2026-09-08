Deanna Kim
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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month (May 2015)
Here are some of the art exhibitions you can't miss this month.
The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month
Must-see art exhibitions of April 2015.
The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month
During Armory Week, don't forget that there are plenty of incredible art shows to see this month.
Kanye Dropped By Katie Eary's Pop-Up Store for a Spontaneous Album Listening Party
Yeezy gave his designer pal a preview of his new album.
The Traxedo is the Cringeworthy Love Child of a Tracksuit and a Tuxedo
Frat boys everywhere, rejoice.
COS Just Launched Their Spring/Summer 2015 Magazine
The Scandinavian brand brings their minimalist aesthetic to print.
Karlie Kloss Is No Longer a Victoria's Secret Angel
The model is shedding her wings to go to college.
Rihanna Rejected a $60 Million Apartment Because There Wasn't Enough Closet Space
A girl's got to have standards.
General Idea Channeled the Ivy League For Its Fall/Winter 2015 Presentation
The South Korean brand channeled the Ivy League this season.
Rihanna Covers "W" Korea's 10th Anniversary Issue
RiRi's been killing the magazine game lately.
North West Wore Custom Dress, Sat Front Row at Alexander Wang
Just another day in the life for Nori.
This British Woman Got Plastic Surgery to Look Like Pamela Anderson
Long live the '90s.
Someone Already Got a Tattoo of Drake's New Album
It literally is too late for this guy.
FEIT Updates Signature Classics With Their SS15 Stitchdown Package
As always, the NYC-based shoe company delivers super clean, well-made kicks.
This Gauguin Painting Sold for a Record Breaking $300 Million
It is the single most expensive work of art to ever be sold.
Japanese Soldiers Were Forced to Build a Giant Darth Vader and Storm Troopers Out of Snow
The force is strong in Japan.
Kinfolk Studios is Hosting Another "Dudes Sale" Today
Score both vintage and current designer goods from the Brooklyn pop-up.
Jay Z Rocked Off-White Jeans at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch
The rapper can't get enough of Virgil Abloh's line.