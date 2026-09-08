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Deanna Kim

Joined August 2014 | 48 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month (May 2015)

Here are some of the art exhibitions you can't miss this month.

Deanna Kim4152 days ago
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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month

Must-see art exhibitions of April 2015.

Deanna Kim4173 days ago
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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month

During Armory Week, don't forget that there are plenty of incredible art shows to see this month.

Deanna Kim4214 days ago

Kanye Dropped By Katie Eary's Pop-Up Store for a Spontaneous Album Listening Party

Yeezy gave his designer pal a preview of his new album.

Deanna Kim4225 days ago
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The Traxedo is the Cringeworthy Love Child of a Tracksuit and a Tuxedo

Frat boys everywhere, rejoice.

Deanna Kim4226 days ago
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COS Just Launched Their Spring/Summer 2015 Magazine

The Scandinavian brand brings their minimalist aesthetic to print.

Deanna Kim4226 days ago
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Karlie Kloss Is No Longer a Victoria's Secret Angel

The model is shedding her wings to go to college.

Deanna Kim4226 days ago
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Rihanna Rejected a $60 Million Apartment Because There Wasn't Enough Closet Space

A girl's got to have standards.

Deanna Kim4232 days ago
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General Idea Channeled the Ivy League For Its Fall/Winter 2015 Presentation

The South Korean brand channeled the Ivy League this season.

Deanna Kim4232 days ago
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Rihanna Covers "W" Korea's 10th Anniversary Issue

RiRi's been killing the magazine game lately.

Deanna Kim4232 days ago
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North West Wore Custom Dress, Sat Front Row at Alexander Wang

Just another day in the life for Nori.

Deanna Kim4233 days ago
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Someone Already Got a Tattoo of Drake's New Album

It literally is too late for this guy.

Deanna Kim4233 days ago

FEIT Updates Signature Classics With Their SS15 Stitchdown Package

As always, the NYC-based shoe company delivers super clean, well-made kicks.

Deanna Kim4233 days ago

This Gauguin Painting Sold for a Record Breaking $300 Million

It is the single most expensive work of art to ever be sold.

Deanna Kim4239 days ago
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Kinfolk Studios is Hosting Another "Dudes Sale" Today

Score both vintage and current designer goods from the Brooklyn pop-up.

Deanna Kim4239 days ago
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Jay Z Rocked Off-White Jeans at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

The rapper can't get enough of Virgil Abloh's line.

Deanna Kim4239 days ago

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