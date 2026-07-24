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Ashley Williams, Montel Williams and Kamala Harris attend Eighth Annual Race To Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on May 18, 2001.
Pop Culture

Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'

The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho163 days ago
Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Announces Live Voting for Select Titles

It comes on the premiere of its 'Star Search' reboot.

Trey Alston186 days ago
Lizzo at GQ's Men of the Year 2025 event held at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lizzo Says Talking With Trump Voter Inspired Her to 'Be a B*tch' for New Year’s Resolution

The Grammy-winning vocalist said she believes that being "a b*tch" can "defeat the bully."

Jaelani Turner-Williams198 days ago
Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Urges Everyone to Vote on 'Crucial' Menopause Care Equity Act

"Men have that little blue pill covered by insurance ... I beg you all to be in support of women also living their best lives in their second act, too."

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Sydney Sweeney attends the "Echo Valley" European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney's Political Affiliation Unearthed Following 'Great Jeans' Campaign

Florida voting records show which party she's been a member of since last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams357 days ago
Kamala Harris smiling, wearing a tan coat, and Donald Trump gesturing, wearing a navy suit with a red tie, in separate settings.
Life

Trump to Return to White House After 2024 Election Win

The course for the next four years has been set in motion.

Trace William Cowen627 days ago
Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Claps Back at People Critiquing Her Voting Joke: 'Shut Up Karen'

The 'Anti' singer joked about stealing her son's passport to vote because she isn't a U.S. citizen.

tara mahadevan628 days ago
Azealia Banks performing in a red outfit, and Kamala Harris speaking at a podium.
Music

Azealia Banks Backs Kamala Harris, Calls Elon Musk an ‘Overrated Ketamine Addict’

The rapper, who originally announced support for Donald Trump, suggests Harris is the only viable way to keep Musk from gaining political influence.

Alex Ocho628 days ago
Rihanna poses against a backdrop with various symbols and text.
Music

Rihanna Jokes About Using Her Son's Passport to Vote at the Polls

The singer suggested she'd be voting for Kamala Harris.

Trey Alston628 days ago
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Cardi B in a glamorous outfit with a pink fur stole, and Kamala Harris in a black suit holding a microphone, both smiling.
Music

Cardi B Backs Kamala Harris at Milwaukee Rally: 'I Believe in Her'

Cardi previously endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020.

Trace William Cowen631 days ago
Dave Bautista roasts Donald Trump
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Calls Trump a 'Whiny Little B*tch' Whose Gut Looks 'Like a Garbage Bag Full of Buttermilk'

The pro-wrestler-turned-action star tried to convince "red-blooded American men" that Donald Trump isn't a "tough guy."

Joshua Espinoza646 days ago
Rapper with colorful tattoos and braided hair wearing sunglasses next to a woman in a beige blazer speaking at a podium
Music

Swae Lee Slammed for Urging Followers to Not Vote for Kamala Harris: ‘Do Your Research'

Lee used his tax payments as a reason not to vote for Harris.

Mark Elibert727 days ago
A person wearing a fitted, patterned jumpsuit and matching cap poses on a festival grounds at night, holding up a peace sign with their fingers
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Defends Donald Trump Endorsement After Previously Calling Him a ‘Sexual Predator'

Rose's criticisms of Trump have surfaced after she recently endorsed Trump via Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams796 days ago
Person posing on red carpet in a beaded black dress with a plunging neckline and choker-style necklace
Music

Cardi B Says She Won't Vote in Presidential Election, Doesn't 'F*ck With' Biden or Trump

The "Like What" rapper voted for Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

tara mahadevan800 days ago
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Music

Drake, 50 Cent, and The Game Among Several Artists Someone Registered to Vote Using Same Address in Texas

Chris Brown and Trey Songz were also registered at a home outside of Houston in an apparent prank.

Brad Callas886 days ago
Music

Benny the Butcher Explains Trump Comments, Says a ‘Lot of Black People Voted for’ Him

In an exclusive clip from MSNBC’s new special “Black Men in America: The Road to 2024,” Benny the Butcher elaborates on his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Joshua Espinoza905 days ago
Life

Jury Awards $148 Million in Damages to Georgia Election Workers Over Rudy Giuliani's 2020 Vote Lies

A jury awarded $148 million in damages on Friday to two former Georgia election workers who sued Rudy Giuliani for defamation over lies he spread about them in 2020 that upended their lives with racist threats and harassment.

Associated Press953 days ago

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