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A memo obtained by the 'New York Times' alleges Trump’s campaign was aware the conspiracy surrounding Dominion Voting Systems' machines was untrue.Brenton Blanchet
Sources claim the Fox News host has been telling his associates he had cast a write-in vote for the Birthday Party candidate. Carlson has not confirmed.Joshua Espinoza
As President Joe Biden rounds out his first 100 days in office, we check off whether he kept, didn’t keep or is in progress with his campaign promises.Kevin L. Clark
Mike Lindell, a prominent Trump supporter, dove into the rant after one of the anchors questioned him about his permanent suspension on Twitter.Joshua Espinoza