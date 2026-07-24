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Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss is inevitable. Here's what happens next to his MAGA movement and the Republican supporters who've elevated him.Nikki Igbo
Now that Biden is the president-elect, here are some of the promises he has to fulfill.Adisa Banjoko
Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren’t the only big standoffs on the 2020 election ballot. Here are 3 other important key races to watch.Manseen Logan
Trump has refused to transfer out if he loses the 2020 US election. Here are some ways his presidency could end if America votes him out.Nikki Igbo