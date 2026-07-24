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Cleta Mitchell speaks about election integrity at the South Carolina Republican Party
Life

Trump-Backed Attorney Wants to Restrict Voting Access on College Campuses

Cleta Mitchell, an attorney who assisted Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, also spoke out against voting-by-mail.

Joshua Espinoza1192 days ago
voting machine
Life

Dominion Voting Systems Sues Newsmax and OAN for $1.6 Billion, Citing ‘Barrage of Lies’

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking around $1.6 billion in damages from the two media companies, both of which have helped spread lies about the election.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1811 days ago
Will Smith attends 'Gemini Man' press conference
Pop Culture

Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua Move 'Emancipation' Production From Georgia Following New Voting Laws

The film’s star Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua released a joint statement following the announcement explaining why they decided to move the movie.

Xavier Hamilton1931 days ago
fox-news
Life

Fox News Hit With $1.6 Billion Lawsuit From Dominion Voting Over Election Fraud Claims

On Friday, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its claims that the company rigged the 2020 election.

Joe Price1948 days ago
stacey abrams
Life

Stacy Abrams Calls Out GOP Voting Efforts as 'Racist' and 'Redux of Jim Crow in a Suit and Tie'

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Abrams said the Republican-backed bill, SB241, would curtail voting access and is unrelated to GOP voter fraud claims.

Brenton Blanchet1958 days ago
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Trump
Life

Arizona GOP Asks Republicans If They're Willing to Die to Get Election Overturned for Trump

The Arizona Republican Party is facing backlash after asking supporters if they're prepared to give up their lives to help overturn the election for Trump.

Joshua Espinoza2055 days ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Operation Warp Speed
Life

Donald Trump Admits Biden Won, But Won't Concede Because Election Was 'Rigged'

Although he admitted to Joe Biden winning the election, Donald Trump quickly followed this comment with claims of voter fraud and a "rigged" election.

Xavier Hamilton2079 days ago
indiana election
Life

The Winner of Every Presidential Election Since 1956 Has Been Accurately Selected in This Midwest County

Vigo County in Indiana has voted for the winner of every presidential election in 60 years, and so far there's no clear winner there for the 2020 election.

Joe Price2090 days ago
bern
Life

Bernie Sanders Predicted Trump's Dangerous Election Night Reaction Last Month

In an October interview with Fallon, of all people, the former presidential candidate presented his stunningly accurate theory on how it would all go down.

Trace William Cowen2090 days ago
Fulton County, GA absentee ballots
Life

Burst Pipe in State Farm Arena Delays Georgia Vote Count

The counting of absentee ballots in Georgia's largest county was interrupted when a pipe burst inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

Alex Galbraith2090 days ago
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ballot selfie rules
Life

Before You Snap Your Vote: The Rules and Regulations of Mail-in Ballot Selfies

If you're thinking taking a selfie with your absentee ballot or at the polls, you may want to think twice before posting on social media.

Zachary Harris2097 days ago
Yara Shahidi Freeform The Clock Is Ticking promo
Pop Culture

Yara Shahidi and Freeform Announce Two-Part Digital Voting Series 'The Clock Is Ticking'

Freeform wants to help you kick 2020 in the ballots, and they brought 'grown-ish' star Yara Shahidi along to help, because 'The Clock Is Ticking'.

Khal2098 days ago
voter id
Life

The ID You Can Use to Vote in Each State

When it comes to voting, the ID possibilities are many. Here’s a state-by-state rundown on other acceptable forms to take to the polls.

Manseen Logan2102 days ago
mail in ballot history lead image
Life

A Quick History on The Mail-In Ballot: Don't Let Anyone Tell You It's A Scam

With the 2020 election around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about the mail-in ballot and why early voting is important.

Nikki Igbo2111 days ago

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