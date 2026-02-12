Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Nicki Minaj is calling on her Barbz fandom to pressure senators into passing a law endorsed by Elon Musk that would make voting more difficult. On Thursday (Feb. 12), Musk tweeted in support of the Republican-backed SAVE Act after it passed the House on Wednesday. He wrote, “Please call your senator and ask for voter ID to be passed.”

What did Nicki Minaj say about the SAVE Act?

Minaj quote-tweeted Musk and added, “Barbz, get your pretty little fingers out & call your senators. I’ll bribe you if I have to. 💕🎀”

Later, she added, “Dear Barbz, call your senators, then tweet #SaveAct to let me know you did it. Here’s a little video as a bribe to get you to do it. 😀 If you all do it, I’ll let you choose between a new look & [X] Spaces. The choice is yours. 🎀” She shared a video of herself walking down a hallway in a gray tracksuit, white sneakers, and a large fur coat.

The 43-year-old rapper followed up with an additional post, reading, “Test your pattern recognition skills. The ppl who told you to get that vaccine, and to get a thousand boosters, and to show proof everywhere you went that you had been vaccinated—are now telling you that people should NOT show ID to VOTE Haha “Dear God, help US #SaveAct,” concluded the rapper, who was vocal about her criticism of vaccines preventing the spread of COVID-19.

What is the SAVE America Act?

The legislation Minaj is promoting, the SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility) America Act, is a Republican-backed bill that would require voters to show photo ID, provide proof of U.S. citizenship, and restrict mail-in voting, as explained by ABC News. On Wednesday, the House passed an updated version of the GOP's “election integrity bill,” now called the SAVE America Act, by a 218-213 vote, with one Democrat joining Republicans. The original SAVE Act passed the House in April 2025 but stalled in the Senate amid Democratic opposition with the argument that it would harm voting accessibility and discriminate against low-income voters lacking government IDs. Millions of married people who have taken their spouse's name may have birth certificates that don't match their current legal names, a concern raised when the SAVE Act was first introduced. This issue prompted outrage last year from constituents who confronted both Republican and Democratic representatives over their support of the measure.

As it stands, there are 36 states that have laws requiring voters to show some form of ID. The remaining 14 states and Washington, D.C., use other methods to verify identity. President Donald Trump and top Republicans have argued the law is necessary to protect elections from noncitizens from voting, although experts say noncitizen voting is extremely rare and that no evidence exists of widespread fraud. “America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week. Trump also previously claimed, without evidence, that noncitizen voting allowed Democrats to win elections. The president touted unfounded claims that former President Joe Biden did not legitimately win in 2020. Democrats argue the bill suppresses voter access.