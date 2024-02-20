Drake, 50 Cent, and The Game Among Several Artists Someone Registered to Vote Using Same Address in Texas

Drake, 50 Cent, The Game, Chris Brown, and Trey Songz were all registered to vote using the same Texas address in an apparent prank, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Harris County Tax Assessor's Office is currently investigating the matter, as its records show someone registered each of the five artists to vote on Aug. 15. None of the artists cast a ballot in the most recent election, so no voter fraud occurred.

The Chronicle paid a visit to the address, which is tied to a house located in Katy, a neighborhood west of Houston, to speak with locals. Those interviewed told the paper that they had never seen any of the five artists out and about in their area.

The property manager of the house, which is usually uninhabited, as the owners rent it out to tenants, claims the five artists have no ties to the property whatsoever.

The Harris County Attorney's Office told local TV station KTRK that whoever took the action "committed a crime," as state law has strict penalties for submitting false registration forms.

"Drake and 50 Cent obviously did not do these voter registrations and whoever did committed a crime," a statement read. "Our communities take the right to vote seriously and it shouldn't be the subject of a prank."

Randall Erben, a law professor at the University of Texas, reiterated the Attorney's Office's remarks in his own statement to the Houston Chronicle.

“These people are either committing high misdemeanors or felonies,” Erben shared. “This is not fooling around.”

According to the Texas Penal Code, making a false statement on an application is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.