Benny the Butcher Explains Trump Comments, Says a ‘Lot of Black People Voted for’ Him

Although Benny recently told The Breakfast Club he was unsure if he would vote for Trump come Election Day, he made it clear that President Joe Biden had yet earn his support. He shed more light on his position in an interview with Complex last week.

“I really don’t know,” he said when asked what it would take to vote for Biden. “... I don’t know to be honest with you, and it’s fucked up, but you know that shit really don’t be affecting us. So that’s maybe why a guy like Trump or [former president Barack] Obama, those guys get support. The presidents where they do things and immediately affect a group of people. It immediately benefits them. So I don’t know. But I know one thing he could do is motivate me to vote. That’s on him. I don’t know what it is. Spark something inside of me to say, ‘You know what, I’m getting up and I’m going to go vote for this dude.’ If he hasn’t done that, he hasn’t done that. For the candidates who have, pat them on the back. It’s hard to get Americans to vote.”