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Person with intricate hair braid, wearing a hoodie featuring a large design of an engine and red accents on the back, stands in front of stacked tires
Style

Get a Closer Look at the Latest From VLONE

Featured in the lineup are three Complex exclusives, including the OG Staple Black Hoodie with the classic V logo in red.

Trace William Cowen769 days ago
ASAP Bari
Style

VLONE Announces Departure of Co-Founder ASAP Bari, Says His Behavior is 'Contrary to Our Collective'

Six years after launching VLONE, co-founder ASAP Bari was fired from the fashion label due to his behavior, which they said was "contrary to our collective."

Brad Callas1386 days ago
Nav
Style

Nav Connects With Virgil Abloh, VLONE, and nWo on 'Good Intentions' Album Merch

The pieces are available now on Nav's online store for the next one day only. The merch arrives along with "Good Intentions (Intro)" video.

Joshua Espinoza2265 days ago
Pop Smoke
Style

Pop Smoke Teams With VLONE for New Merch

Following the release of his 'Meet the Woo 2' project, Pop Smoke has teamed-up with VLONE for a new line of merch.

Joe Price2357 days ago
Bari Vlone Nike
Sneakers

Nike Breaks Silence on ASAP Bari After Sexual Assault Allegations

Nike confirms that it's cut ties with ASAP Bari after sexual assault allegations.

Brendan Dunne3281 days ago
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Bari Vlone Nike
Sneakers

ASAP Bari Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation

ASAP Bari issues statement in the wake of sexual assault allegation.

Brendan Dunne3299 days ago
Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High Black White
Sneakers

ASAP Bari Previews Another Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High Quickstrike

ASAP Bari previews Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High in black and white.

Brandon Richard3304 days ago
Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High Black/Red Paris Release (7)
Sneakers

How to Get the Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High

The Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 High released in extremely limited quantities in Paris.

Brandon Richard3318 days ago
Vlone x Nike Vandal
Sneakers

The Nike Vandal Receives the Vlone Treatment

Vlone x Nike Vandal Debuts at Paris fashion show.

Brandon Richard3319 days ago
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Vlone x Nike Air Force 1
Sneakers

ASAP Bari Previews More Vlone x Nike Air Force 1s

VLONE x Nike Air Force 1 Highs previewed at fashion show in Paris.

Brendan Dunne3320 days ago
Vlone Spring/Summer 2018 Fashion Show Livestream
Style

Here's What Went Down at ASAP Bari's First-Ever VLONE Fashion Show

Vlone makes its Paris Fashion Week debut with its Spring/Summer 2018 runway show.

Joshua Espinoza3320 days ago
A view of the celebration of Tupac's Powamekka Cafe
Style

Vlone's First-Ever Fashion Show Will Be Livestreamed on Tidal

ASAP Bari teamed up with Tidal and Sprint for its inaugural runway show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Joshua Espinoza3320 days ago
Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 Black/Blue Teaser
Sneakers

The Next Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 Is Coming Soon

ASAP Bari previews the next Vlone x Nike Air Force 1 colorway.

Brandon Richard3324 days ago
This is a photo of VLONE.
Style

Here's Your Chance to Cop the VLONE x fragment Collection

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Bari’s VLONE drops a limited collection in collaboration with fragment at midnight tonight, only available on the VLONE website.

Eric Diep3337 days ago
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ASAP Ferg Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Sneaker Shopping With ASAP Ferg

ASAP Ferg goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club and announces his next Adidas collaboration while reminiscing on Air Force 1s.

Matt Welty3352 days ago
Life at Complex
Sneakers

#LifeAtComplex: A Closer Look at ASAP Bari's VLONE x NikeLab Air Force 1s

Tony offers a closer look at ASAP Bari’s dope and limited VLONE x NikeLab Air Force 1s.

Complex3443 days ago
Wilson Chandler VLONE x Nike Air Force 1 Halftime
Sneakers

How Wilson Chandler Really Got the Vlone x Nike Air Force 1

Wilson Chandler clarifies whether or not he left a game at halftime to buy sneakers.

Brandon Richard3451 days ago

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