Get a Closer Look at the Latest From VLONE

VLONE is driving home the core sentiment at the heart of its recently ubiquitous “too street for fashion” messaging with its latest arrival, including a run of Complex exclusives.

Featured in the latest drop are the exclusive-to-Complex lineup of the Streetweiser Black Tee ($200), the OG Staple Black Hoodie ($424), and the Streetweiser Hat ($120). In recent weeks, the oft-referenced brand has been slowly introducing a new chapter with their aforementioned “too street for fashion” concept, itself spurred by what VLONE and company described as the ongoing blurring of lines between so-called "high fashion" and "streetwear" spaces.