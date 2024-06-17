Get a Closer Look at the Latest From VLONE

Featured in the lineup are three Complex exclusives, including the OG Staple Black Hoodie with the classic V logo in red.

Jun 17, 2024
Person with intricate hair braid, wearing a hoodie featuring a large design of an engine and red accents on the back, stands in front of stacked tires
Image via VLONE
Person with intricate hair braid, wearing a hoodie featuring a large design of an engine and red accents on the back, stands in front of stacked tires
Image via VLONE

VLONE is driving home the core sentiment at the heart of its recently ubiquitous “too street for fashion” messaging with its latest arrival, including a run of Complex exclusives.

Featured in the latest drop are the exclusive-to-Complex lineup of the Streetweiser Black Tee ($200), the OG Staple Black Hoodie ($424), and the Streetweiser Hat ($120). In recent weeks, the oft-referenced brand has been slowly introducing a new chapter with their aforementioned “too street for fashion” concept, itself spurred by what VLONE and company described as the ongoing blurring of lines between so-called "high fashion" and "streetwear" spaces.

A man with face and neck tattoos, wearing a black graphic t-shirt and jeans with patches, sits on a motorcycle in a stylish setting
Image via VLONE
Person facing away, arms behind head, with tattoos on arms, wearing a black T-shirt featuring abstract design on the back
Image via VLONE
Shirt with &quot;Streetweiser&quot; text and an image of a triangle set of pool balls arranged inside a takeout box with the words &quot;Live Young Die Young.&quot;
Image via VLONE
The image depicts a distressed and abstract design which appears to include a stylized letter &quot;V&quot; and some cobweb-like elements
Image via VLONE
A person in a dark jacket is shuffling a deck of playing cards over a red table. Text on the jacket reads &quot;VLONE.&quot;
Image via VLONE
Person wearing a black hoodie with a large red &quot;V&quot; on the back, seated at a table with poker chips and cards, another person with short hair and a white shirt partially visible
Image via VLONE
The image contains the word &quot;VLONE&quot; printed in stylized large letters
Image via VLONE
Close-up of embroidery showing red and white vertical lines on a black fabric background
Image via VLONE
A close-up image of a black fabric with a large red letter &quot;V&quot; printed on it in a distressed style
Image via VLONE
Black baseball cap with a red &quot;V&quot; embroidered on the back
Image via VLONE
Black and red cap with the embroidered logo &quot;Streetweiser King of Streetwear&quot; featuring a crown and globe design
Image via VLONE
A person with tattooed neck, wearing a black cap with a red &quot;V&quot; on the back
Image via VLONE

For a closer look at more of the latest from VLONE, including the Definition of a Rider design in both t-shirt and hoodie form, see here. Starting June 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET, hit this page for access to the new pieces. To be clear, Complex Shop will also be carrying other VLONE pieces from the latest collection, i.e. not only the exclusives, at a later date.

The latest from VLONE comes just over a year after the label, which first launched back in 2011, reintroduced itself to the world with its Brick By Brick collection. The 28-piece range boasted everything from a reversible black vest to leather work gloves, not to mention a collectible brick.

VloneBrandsComplexExclusive

Latest in Style