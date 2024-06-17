Get a Closer Look at the Latest From VLONE

VLONE is driving home the core sentiment at the heart of its recently ubiquitous “too street for fashion” messaging with its latest arrival, including a run of Complex exclusives.
Featured in the latest drop are the exclusive-to-Complex lineup of the Streetweiser Black Tee ($200), the OG Staple Black Hoodie ($424), and the Streetweiser Hat ($120). In recent weeks, the oft-referenced brand has been slowly introducing a new chapter with their aforementioned “too street for fashion” concept, itself spurred by what VLONE and company described as the ongoing blurring of lines between so-called "high fashion" and "streetwear" spaces.
For a closer look at more of the latest from VLONE, including the Definition of a Rider design in both t-shirt and hoodie form, see here. Starting June 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET, hit this page for access to the new pieces. To be clear, Complex Shop will also be carrying other VLONE pieces from the latest collection, i.e. not only the exclusives, at a later date.
The latest from VLONE comes just over a year after the label, which first launched back in 2011, reintroduced itself to the world with its Brick By Brick collection. The 28-piece range boasted everything from a reversible black vest to leather work gloves, not to mention a collectible brick.