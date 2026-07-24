Vans

Since its founding in 1966 in Southern California, Vans has been synonymous with the skateboarding scene, especially thanks to its sticky outsole that revolutionized grip and board control. The brand's checkerboard print and side stripe have become visual shorthand for skate culture, instantly recognizable on the streets and in skate parks alike. Skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike turn to Vans for more than just performance—they see the shoes as a canvas for personal style and creativity. From customizing classic models like the Authentic and Old Skool to embracing Vans’ role in youth culture, the brand continues to be a cultural touchstone that transcends its skateboarding roots.

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