Vlad TV True Hip Hop Stories

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Tweet by DJ Vlad criticizing Peter Rosenberg's media career.
Music

Peter Rosenberg Responds to Jab From DJ Vlad: 'Stuff is Going Well Man'

The pair have been beefing for over a decade.

tara mahadevan476 days ago
Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" R.A. The Rugged Man & Biggie

R.A. the Rugged man recounts the time Biggie almost flooded the studio.

Brian Padilla4295 days ago
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Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" R.A. the Rugged Man

R.A. the Rugged Man starts a melee during a CMJ performance.

Brian Padilla4316 days ago
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Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" Lil Wayne and Jenna Shea

The model recounts her weekend with Weezy.

Zach Frydenlund4321 days ago
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Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" Chamillionaire & Michael Jordan

Chamillionaire shares a story about going to one of Michael Jordan's parties. Cha says he doesn't ask celebs for anything but he just won a $7000 bid on a jersey

Lauren Nostro4329 days ago
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Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" R.A. the Rugged Man and Biggie

RA tells a story of being in the studio with Biggie and their friend, "Malt."

Lauren Nostro4343 days ago
Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" Peter Gunz and Jay Z

Gunz takes us back to the 1999 Grammys.

Lauren Nostro4350 days ago
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Music

VladTV's "True Hip-Hop Stories:" Lil Boosie and Webbie

Lesson: Don't mess with Boosie and Webbie.

Zach Frydenlund4364 days ago

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