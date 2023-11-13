Boosie Badazz Claims He Makes $500K a Year Doing VladTV Interviews

Boosie Badazz is loaded, apparently thanks to VladTV.

On Monday, the rapper was a guest on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, where he claimed that VladTV pays him a hefty $500,000 per year for appearing on the platform.

Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God told Boosie that he should launch a podcast series with frequent collaborator and fellow New Orleans native Webbie, which Boosie declined.

"Well, I don't want it. Because, yeah, I could make half a million with Vlad every year, man. I don't really need it if it ain't gon’... Vlad help me out a lot more," Boosie said.

Surprised by Boosie's response, Charlamagne asked Boosie outright if the rapper makes $500,000 a year from VladTV appearances. "Close to it," Boosie responded.