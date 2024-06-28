The comments raised red flags for Clark County Judge Carli Kierny, as Nevada law prohibits convicted murderers from profiting off their crimes.

“That’s what I said to Vlad, but Keefe D is already involved with somebody. I have no contracts with him,” Wack 100 told the court, as reported by KTNV. “Before you go on Vlad, you have a discussion about what you’re going to talk about and what needs to be said to draw up views. There’s nothing about Vlad and nothing about YouTube that says that we’re being truthful about what we’re saying for entertainment.”

Kierny also ruled that Wack failed to provide sufficient evidence that the bail money “was obtained through legal sources.”

“The Court notes that these [bank] records do not show the actual source of many of the larger deposits to these accounts, only that they were made via wire transfer,” the judge wrote. “The wire transfers have names attached, but the Court was not provided with any additional documentations as to where these wire transfers came from. There are at least two unexplained ‘counter deposits’ in the amounts of $50,000 each.”

Kierney continued, “While Mr. Jones testified he was bonding out Mr. Davis because Mr. Davis was fighting cancer and had been a pillar of the community, his previous interviews with VladTV suggested another motive. There, Mr. Jones indicated that there were ‘stipulations’ on the bond and indicated that Mr. Davis would be signing a contract regarding the rights to his life story, ostensibly including the shooting of Mr. Shakur.”

According to KOLOTV, the bail money has since been returned to Wack 100.