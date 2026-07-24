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The Best Thanksgiving TV Specials to Watch in 2025
From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.
Mo'Nique Announces Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination Suit With Streamer
Just over a month after settling a discrimination lawsuit she filed against Netflix, Mo'Nique has landed a stand-up comedy special with the streamer.
Donald Glover Will Join 'Community' Cast Reunion for Virtual Table Read
Glover left the show during its fifth season.
‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Will Reunite for One-Night COVID-19 Charity Special
The special will raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Best Miniseries of All Time
For those who don’t want to commit to a full-length television series, there’s the humble miniseries. They usually are a bit more well-made than your average series. Miniseries’ have a long and storied history that goes back forty years, and many have won awards. Here are the best miniseries of all time.