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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month
How about a new year's resolution you'll actually keep? Visit more art exhibitions.
In These Streets: The Best Street Art From December 2014
Most of these murals were done during Art Basel Miami Beach and ArteSano Street Art Festival in the Dominican Republic.
The Coolest Photoshopped Images on Tumblr of December 2014
Anime and pop culture get remixed with hip-hop for hilarious results.
Virgil Abloh Reveals an Early Design Concept for Off-White, Will Publish a Book in 2015
The designer shared an Instagram of some more sketches for Off-White.
Authorities Raid JFK Airport Over Counterfeit Goods. If Real, The Items Would've Amounted to $450k
Operation "Bad Gifts" went down earlier this month.
Museum Workers Replaced Priceless Artwork With Fakes, Then Sold the Originals
The convicted have been sentenced to 8-9 years in prison.
High School Bans Basketball Team From Wearing "I Can't Breathe" T-Shirts at Tournament
The coach didn't even know what the shirts were referencing.
Watch Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Dance and Goof Around in "Love" Magazine's Christmas Video
"Love" magazine featured the two best friends in the Christmas video of its Love Advent campaign.
Another Monet Was Punched by Drunk Vandals Who Broke Into the Musée d'Orsay
Poor Monet never knew his paintings would one day become punching bags for drunken idiots.
Behold, Prayer Candles Worshipping Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and North West
This is where interior decor and Yeezus appreciation come together.
Nicki Minaj Becomes the New Face of Roberto Cavalli
Peep some of the images from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2015 campaign.
Kim Kardashian Struggles to Decide on What to Wear. Here's a Look Inside Her Messy Closet
Celebrities—they're just like us.
Jay Z and Beyonce Lose $70 Million Beverly Hills Mansion to the Creator of Minecraft
The mansion comes with a room full of candy. It would've been paradise for Blue Ivy.
Upgrade Your Shoe Game With These Tricker's Shoes from Lost & Found
Retailer Lost & Found is now selling two new pairs of shoes by Tricker's. Check them out.
You Can Rent a Gingerbread Home This Holiday Season
You'd actually be booking a virtual stay inside these gingerbread homes, but the idea behind this project is awesome.
8-Year-Old Artist Yung Lenox Builds a Massive Lego Cam'ron
Yes, this model of Cam'ron was made entirely out of Legos.
Here's the Lookbook for Bradley Soileau's Soon-to-Launch Label "Blackfist"
Check out "Blackfist vol. 1: Endless Bummer," a project inspired by the designer's dislike for Los Angeles' perpetual summer.
Behold, the "Comic Papyrus" Font. It's Worse Than "Comic Sans"
We didn't think it could get any worse.