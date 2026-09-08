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susanc4d3da54bb

Joined July 2014 | 659 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Art Exhibitions to See This Month

How about a new year's resolution you'll actually keep? Visit more art exhibitions.

susanc4d3da54bb4276 days ago
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In These Streets: The Best Street Art From December 2014

Most of these murals were done during Art Basel Miami Beach and ArteSano Street Art Festival in the Dominican Republic.

susanc4d3da54bb4277 days ago
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The Coolest Photoshopped Images on Tumblr of December 2014

Anime and pop culture get remixed with hip-hop for hilarious results.

susanc4d3da54bb4278 days ago
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Virgil Abloh Reveals an Early Design Concept for Off-White, Will Publish a Book in 2015

The designer shared an Instagram of some more sketches for Off-White.

susanc4d3da54bb4281 days ago
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Authorities Raid JFK Airport Over Counterfeit Goods. If Real, The Items Would've Amounted to $450k

Operation "Bad Gifts" went down earlier this month.

susanc4d3da54bb4281 days ago
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Museum Workers Replaced Priceless Artwork With Fakes, Then Sold the Originals

The convicted have been sentenced to 8-9 years in prison.

susanc4d3da54bb4282 days ago
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High School Bans Basketball Team From Wearing "I Can't Breathe" T-Shirts at Tournament

The coach didn't even know what the shirts were referencing.

susanc4d3da54bb4282 days ago
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Watch Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne Dance and Goof Around in "Love" Magazine's Christmas Video

"Love" magazine featured the two best friends in the Christmas video of its Love Advent campaign.

susanc4d3da54bb4282 days ago
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Another Monet Was Punched by Drunk Vandals Who Broke Into the Musée d'Orsay

Poor Monet never knew his paintings would one day become punching bags for drunken idiots.

susanc4d3da54bb4282 days ago
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Behold, Prayer Candles Worshipping Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and North West

This is where interior decor and Yeezus appreciation come together.

susanc4d3da54bb4283 days ago
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Nicki Minaj Becomes the New Face of Roberto Cavalli

Peep some of the images from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2015 campaign.

susanc4d3da54bb4288 days ago
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Kim Kardashian Struggles to Decide on What to Wear. Here's a Look Inside Her Messy Closet

Celebrities—they're just like us.

susanc4d3da54bb4288 days ago
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Jay Z and Beyonce Lose $70 Million Beverly Hills Mansion to the Creator of Minecraft

The mansion comes with a room full of candy. It would've been paradise for Blue Ivy.

susanc4d3da54bb4289 days ago
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Upgrade Your Shoe Game With These Tricker's Shoes from Lost & Found

Retailer Lost & Found is now selling two new pairs of shoes by Tricker's. Check them out.

susanc4d3da54bb4289 days ago

You Can Rent a Gingerbread Home This Holiday Season

You'd actually be booking a virtual stay inside these gingerbread homes, but the idea behind this project is awesome.

susanc4d3da54bb4289 days ago
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8-Year-Old Artist Yung Lenox Builds a Massive Lego Cam'ron

Yes, this model of Cam'ron was made entirely out of Legos.

susanc4d3da54bb4289 days ago
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Here's the Lookbook for Bradley Soileau's Soon-to-Launch Label "Blackfist"

Check out "Blackfist vol. 1: Endless Bummer," a project inspired by the designer's dislike for Los Angeles' perpetual summer.

susanc4d3da54bb4289 days ago
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Behold, the "Comic Papyrus" Font. It's Worse Than "Comic Sans"

We didn't think it could get any worse.

susanc4d3da54bb4295 days ago

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