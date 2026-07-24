Universal Pictures

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Atari
Pop Culture

Atari Signs Deal With Universal Pictures To Turn 10 Classic Games Into Movies

Both 'Centipede' and its sequel 'Millipede' made the cut. A 'Pitfall!' movie, sadly, will have to wait.

Trey Alston16 hours ago
Jim Carrey as the Grinch.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey in Talks to Return as the Grinch in Sequel to 2000 Holiday Classic

Ron Howard has announced he's directing a new Grinch movie, and Carrey could be reprising his role as the fictional Dr. Seuss character.

Joe Price37 days ago
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' trailer is displayed on a big
Pop Culture

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Becomes First Film of 2026 To Hit $1 Billion in Box Office

It crossed the threshold during its tenth weekend.

Trey Alston48 days ago
The Odyssey (2026)
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained

Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.

Khal57 days ago
SZA.
Pop Culture

SZA Joins 'CoComelon: The Movie' as Universal Unveils Voice Cast

The theatrical spin-off based on the children's series is set to arrive in theaters next year.

Mark Elibert70 days ago
Advertisement
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Pop Culture

The 20 Best Easter Eggs in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'

Everything you missed while watching 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (plus those end credits).

Kevin Wong113 days ago
'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Gru-Led Nightmares
Pop Culture

'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares

The Minions ditch Gru for 1920s Hollywood, chasing box office glory with real monsters, a tiny green sidekick, and chaos only Illumination could stage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Wicked Soundtrack Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl

The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

Complex Staff465 days ago
Split image of Snoop Dogg in 2024 on left, 1993 on right.
Music

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Looking for Actor Who Can ‘Embody the Spirit’ of His Younger Self for Upcoming Biopic

The iconic rapper previously announced that his biopic is in production at Universal Pictures with Allen Hughes attached to direct.

Alex Ocho643 days ago
Advertisement
Best Fast and Furious Movies Ranked Leading Up to F9
Pop Culture

The 'Fast and Furious' Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

With 'Fast X' hitting theaters, we rank the best Fast &amp; Furious movies of all time. Start your engines &amp; hit our list to see if your favorite came in 1st place.

William Goodman1165 days ago
Nic Cage is pictured as a vampire
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’

Nicolas Cage continues his recent streak of high-profile entries with the upcoming 'Renfield' horror-comedy from Universal Pictures, out in April.

Trace William Cowen1297 days ago
Screenshot from 'Oppenheimer' trailer.
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Here's the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer,' starring Cillian Murphy as nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Jose Martinez1314 days ago
Cocaine Bear
Pop Culture

‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ the thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Brad Callas1333 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App