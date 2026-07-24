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Atari Signs Deal With Universal Pictures To Turn 10 Classic Games Into Movies
Both 'Centipede' and its sequel 'Millipede' made the cut. A 'Pitfall!' movie, sadly, will have to wait.
Jim Carrey in Talks to Return as the Grinch in Sequel to 2000 Holiday Classic
Ron Howard has announced he's directing a new Grinch movie, and Carrey could be reprising his role as the fictional Dr. Seuss character.
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' Becomes First Film of 2026 To Hit $1 Billion in Box Office
It crossed the threshold during its tenth weekend.
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained
Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.
SZA Joins 'CoComelon: The Movie' as Universal Unveils Voice Cast
The theatrical spin-off based on the children's series is set to arrive in theaters next year.
The 20 Best Easter Eggs in 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie'
Everything you missed while watching 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' (plus those end credits).
'Minions & Monsters' Trailer Promises Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares
The Minions ditch Gru for 1920s Hollywood, chasing box office glory with real monsters, a tiny green sidekick, and chaos only Illumination could stage.
'Wicked: The Soundtrack' - How to Buy on Picture Disc Vinyl
The soundtrack features performances from Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and more.
Snoop Dogg Says He’s Looking for Actor Who Can ‘Embody the Spirit’ of His Younger Self for Upcoming Biopic
The iconic rapper previously announced that his biopic is in production at Universal Pictures with Allen Hughes attached to direct.
Quinta Brunson and Anderson .Paak Join Movie Musical Inspired by Pharrell's Youth f/ Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe, More (UPDATE)
The film is reportedly set in the summer of 1977 in Virginia Beach.
The 'Fast and Furious' Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
With 'Fast X' hitting theaters, we rank the best Fast & Furious movies of all time. Start your engines & hit our list to see if your favorite came in 1st place.
Nicolas Cage Is the Perfect Dracula in Wild New Trailer for ‘Renfield’
Nicolas Cage continues his recent streak of high-profile entries with the upcoming 'Renfield' horror-comedy from Universal Pictures, out in April.
Watch the First Trailer for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Here's the first trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer,' starring Cillian Murphy as nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.
‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Inspired by True Events Gets Wild Trailer Showing Animal Go on Rampage
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ the thriller based on a true story and directed by Elizabeth Banks.