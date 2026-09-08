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Sam Fragoso

Joined September 2016 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

Christopher Nolan attends Universal Pictures THE ODYSSEY Premiere on July 11, 2026 in Mumbai, India.

Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

With 'The Odyssey' now in theaters, we ranked Christopher Nolan's filmography from "worst" to best.

Sam Fragoso57 days ago
Sean Baker

'The Florida Project' Director On What It Took to Make Drake's Favorite Movie of 2017

Directed by Sean Baker, 'The Florida Project' details what life is like below the povery line and living in the shadow of Disney World

Sam Fragoso3257 days ago
larry david

'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' Most Uncomfortable Moments, Ranked

Before the premier of the HBO series’ 9th season, here’s a ranking of Larry David’s most awkward moments.

Sam Fragoso3277 days ago
Lakeith Stanfield

Drinking Jameson and Freestyling With Lakeith Stanfield at Sundance

Lakeith Stanfield's about to take over film in 2017.

Sam Fragoso3518 days ago
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Here's Your Cheat Sheet for Streaming Over New Year's Weekend

These are the best movies from 2016 to stream on Netflix.

Sam Fragoso3550 days ago
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Janelle Monáe: NASA's Black Women In 'Hidden Figures’ ‘Made America Great Again’

The multitalented Janelle Monáe talks 'Hidden Figures,' 'Moonlight' and changing the world with art.

Sam Fragoso3557 days ago
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Trevor Noah: I'm Like a "Part-Time Scientist" Trying to Find a Cure for Racism

Trevor Noah talks about the controversy surrounding his Tomi Lahren interview and his greater goals as host of ‘The Daily Show’.

Sam Fragoso3570 days ago
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With ‘Loving,’ Ruth Negga Propels Her Quiet Rise To Fame

Ruth Negga on 'Loving,' the interracial marriage movie putting her on the Oscar radar.

Sam Fragoso3605 days ago
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The Diversity of 'The Magnificent Seven' Is Great, But That's About It

'The Magnificent Seven' despite the talents involved—is totally mediocre.

Sam Fragoso3648 days ago
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John Legend: "I Don't Separate Politics From Life"

A conversation with John Legend about Colin Kaepernick's protest, his work on 'La La Land,' and black stereotypes.

Sam Fragoso3650 days ago
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Werner Herzog

Werner Herzog on Kanye, Quantum Physics, and Going Viral

The legendary director Werner Herzog got deep talking about his work and going viral for commenting on Kanye West and Pokemon Go.

Sam Fragoso3651 days ago

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