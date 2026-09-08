Sam Fragoso
Latest Stories
Every Christopher Nolan Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
With 'The Odyssey' now in theaters, we ranked Christopher Nolan's filmography from "worst" to best.
'The Florida Project' Director On What It Took to Make Drake's Favorite Movie of 2017
Directed by Sean Baker, 'The Florida Project' details what life is like below the povery line and living in the shadow of Disney World
'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' Most Uncomfortable Moments, Ranked
Before the premier of the HBO series’ 9th season, here’s a ranking of Larry David’s most awkward moments.
Drinking Jameson and Freestyling With Lakeith Stanfield at Sundance
Lakeith Stanfield's about to take over film in 2017.
Here's Your Cheat Sheet for Streaming Over New Year's Weekend
These are the best movies from 2016 to stream on Netflix.
Janelle Monáe: NASA's Black Women In 'Hidden Figures’ ‘Made America Great Again’
The multitalented Janelle Monáe talks 'Hidden Figures,' 'Moonlight' and changing the world with art.
Trevor Noah: I'm Like a "Part-Time Scientist" Trying to Find a Cure for Racism
Trevor Noah talks about the controversy surrounding his Tomi Lahren interview and his greater goals as host of ‘The Daily Show’.
With ‘Loving,’ Ruth Negga Propels Her Quiet Rise To Fame
Ruth Negga on 'Loving,' the interracial marriage movie putting her on the Oscar radar.
The Diversity of 'The Magnificent Seven' Is Great, But That's About It
'The Magnificent Seven' despite the talents involved—is totally mediocre.
John Legend: "I Don't Separate Politics From Life"
A conversation with John Legend about Colin Kaepernick's protest, his work on 'La La Land,' and black stereotypes.
Werner Herzog on Kanye, Quantum Physics, and Going Viral
The legendary director Werner Herzog got deep talking about his work and going viral for commenting on Kanye West and Pokemon Go.