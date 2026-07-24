Tyshawn Jones

Tyshawn Jones is a professional skateboarder rooted in the New York skate scene, known for collaborations on apparel and footwear with Adidas, Supreme, and his own brand Hardies. He has also appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton. Emerging in the mid-2010s, Jones channels gritty urban energy and skate culture’s raw authenticity into designs that reflect his firsthand experience on the streets. Arguably this generation's biggest skater, he has also been awarded Thrasher's Skater of the Year honors in 2018 and 2022.

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Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Sports

Tyrese Haliburton, Jade Jones Honor Friend Who Died at Bachelorette Party: 'Our Biggest Cheerleader'

Tyrese Haliburton and his fiancée, Jade Jones, shared emotional tributes to their friend, Makenzi Kern.

Joe Price37 days ago
Tyshawn Jones in a coat stands in a park with a city skyline in the background, under a cloudy sky.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Stars in Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2026 Menswear Campaign

The skateboarding star, an official "friend of the house," is joined by other models in the Central Park-set campaign.

Trace William Cowen75 days ago
Tyshawn Jones.
Style

Tyshawn Jones on Being Supreme's First Paid Skateboarder: 'I Had to Prove Myself'

The professional boarder said his mother played a big part in him going from earning $500 a month to a staggering $83,000.

Will Lavin135 days ago
Adidas Tyshawn I
Sneakers

Tyshawn Jones and Adidas to Open a Pop-Up Shop in New York City This Week

The Bronx News pop-up includes an exclusive release of the Adidas Tyshawn II.

Victor Deng417 days ago
Tyshawn Jones wearing a blue cap and colorful checkered jacket stands in front of a blue background with a floral design and cursive text.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Hits Supreme With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Defamation and Contract Breach

The pro skater says the brand made defamatory comments about him to third-party brands and stakeholders within the industry.

Alex Ocho438 days ago
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Louis Vuitton
Style

Tyshawn Jones Becomes Louis Vuitton's Latest 'Friend of the House'

The skateboarder was invited by Louis Vuitton creative director, Pharrell Williams.

Jaelani Turner-Williams536 days ago
Tyshawn Jones at a council event
Sports

Tyshawn Jones Honored With Proclamation From Bronx City Council

The proclamation was presented to the skateboarding star on Monday. Jones said he was "extremely honored" to be recognized in such a personally important way.

Trace William Cowen1243 days ago
A model is seen in new Supreme
Style

Supreme Shares Lookbook for Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

A Kurt Cobain sweater is among the many highlights of Supreme's new Spring/Summer 2023 collection, pieces from which will launch later this week.

Trace William Cowen1258 days ago
An image shows Julia Fox featured in a Supreme ad
Style

Julia Fox Featured in Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 Ad by Harmony Korine

The 'Uncut Gems' and 'No Sudden Move' star has been enlisted for a new Supreme campaign also featuring award-winning skateboarder Tyshawn Jones.

Trace William Cowen1559 days ago
sup
Style

True Religion Aims For Another Comeback With Supreme Collaboration. Will It Work?

True Religion creative director Zihaad Wells discusses Supreme collaboration, Y2K fashion, rappers like 2 Chainz and Chief Keef supporting the brand, and more.

Mike DeStefano1759 days ago
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Supreme
Style

Supreme x True Religion Collab May Be on the Way

Rumors of the collaboration were boosted by skateboarder Tyshawn Jones being photographed wearing a purple co-branded hoodie at an event in the Bronx.

Joshua Espinoza1771 days ago
Yeezy Gap Black Puffy Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Yeezy Gap, Sacai x Kaws, Off-White x Katsu, Adidas Skateboarding, and More

Yeezy Gap, Sacai x Kaws, Adidas Skateboarding x Tyshawn Jones, Off-White x Katsu, and more great style releases are featured in this weekly round-up.

Lei Takanashi1837 days ago
tyshawn-jones-adidas-low
Sneakers

'I Want These Shoes to Last Forever': Tyshawn Jones on His New Adidas Model, Video Parts, and More

Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones talks about his new Adidas model, the Tyshawn Low, his skateboard video parts, the pressure to produce, and more.

lucaswisenthal1850 days ago
Homme + Femme x Mob Ties
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x The North Face, Awake NY x Union, Rick Owens, Homme+Femme, and More

From Awake NY x Union's collaboration to the latest Supreme x The North Face collaboration, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Lei Takanashi1949 days ago

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