Tyshawn Jones on Being Supreme's First Paid Skateboarder: 'I Had to Prove Myself'

Tyshawn Jones has discussed being Supreme's first-ever sponsored skateboarder, and how the deal "flipped a switch" that led to other athletes being paid by the clothing brand.

Visiting to Complex News for a sit-down with Izzy Izzo, the professional boarder was asked about wearing clothes for the company during his early days, and how his mother was the one who taught him to understand his value.

"I come from a family of hustlers," Jones said, before explaining how his mother’s unwavering drive would occasionally embarrass him. "I would cry 'cause I was like 11 and I would just be so frustrated with my mom."

He eventually understood that everything his mother was doing was just because she knew what was best for him. "I was making $500 a month, and that was 6,000 a year. I was like 12 though," he recalled. "And she used to be like, she'd be on Google looking up their net worth and stuff and she'd be like, 'This n***a worth $40 million. He ain't paying my son $500 a month. They taking advantage of you.'"

Jones eventually approached Supreme after another company offered to pay him to wear their clothes. "I was like, 'Someone else is offering me this. Do you guys pay people?' And they were like, 'No, but like let us have a meeting and we'll get back to you.' So, I feel like that really like flipped a switch," he recalled.