Hardies

Hardies NYC, founded in 2014 by Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith, emerged from New York City's skate scene. Starting as a skate hardware and accessory brand, Hardies NYC has since expanded its offerings to include apparel, collaborating with other notable brands and skaters from Supreme to G-Shock.

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Orange Adidas sneaker with green stripes, yellow laces, and a textured suede finish.
Sneakers

Hardies x Adidas Gazelle Indoor: How to Buy

The skate brand and Adidas link up on a studded Gazelle Indoor in an orange-and-green colorway.

Complex Staff88 days ago
Hardies x Adidas
Sneakers

Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith on Their Adidas Collab, Skating in Yeezys, and Camping Out for Supreme

We interviewed Adidas and Supreme skaters Tyshawn Jones and Na-Kel Smith about their Hardies collaboration with the Three Stripes.

Matt Welty3460 days ago

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