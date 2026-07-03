Mark Smith

Mark Smith is a retired Nike designer who spent over two decades working on some of the brand's most significant projects. He served as a creative director of special projects and later as VP of Innovation Special Projects, a role that placed him at the intersection of Nike's design and innovation functions. His credits include work on Air Jordan models like the AJ9, as well as the AJ20 and AJ23, the Nike Air Raid, and projects with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Smith is perhaps best known outside Nike's internal design community for his role in the creation of the Nike Air Yeezy, the first non-athlete signature shoe Nike produced, developed in collaboration with Kanye West. The Air Yeezy, released in 2009, was a landmark moment in the convergence of music, fashion, and sneaker culture, and Smith's involvement placed him at the center of one of the most culturally significant sneaker projects of the 2000s. His career at Nike spans a period that encompasses some of the most important design work in the brand's history.