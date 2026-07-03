Mark Smith

Mark Smith is a retired Nike designer who spent over two decades working on some of the brand's most significant projects. He served as a creative director of special projects and later as VP of Innovation Special Projects, a role that placed him at the intersection of Nike's design and innovation functions. His credits include work on Air Jordan models like the AJ9, as well as the AJ20 and AJ23, the Nike Air Raid, and projects with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Smith is perhaps best known outside Nike's internal design community for his role in the creation of the Nike Air Yeezy, the first non-athlete signature shoe Nike produced, developed in collaboration with Kanye West. The Air Yeezy, released in 2009, was a landmark moment in the convergence of music, fashion, and sneaker culture, and Smith's involvement placed him at the center of one of the most culturally significant sneaker projects of the 2000s. His career at Nike spans a period that encompasses some of the most important design work in the brand's history.

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Sneakers

Only 3 Pairs of This Air Jordan 4 Exist

Nike designer Mark Smith shows off an unreleased 'Laser' Jordan 4 sample.

Victor Deng886 days ago
Air Jordan 4 Laser Mark Smith Rare Side
Sneakers

Mark Smith Wears One of the Rarest Air Jordans Ever

Only Michael Jordan, Mark Parker and Mark Smith own these Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard3458 days ago
Air Jordan 3 Low Laser Mark Smith
Sneakers

Nike Designer Posts Super Rare Air Jordan

Nike designer Mark Smiths shows off an unreleased Air Jordan 3 Low Laser.

Brendan Dunne3531 days ago
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Sneakers

Mark Smith Drew a Maze on Keegan Bradley's Jordan Golf Shoes

Designer Mark Smith customized Keegan Bradley's Jordan golf shoes by drawing a maze pattern on the upper.

Brandon Richard3612 days ago
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Sneakers

Here's a Closer Look at the Air Jordan XXX "Cosmos"

Mark Smith shares a video preview of the Air Jordan XXX "Cosmos"

Rajah Allarey3836 days ago
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Watch Tinker Hatfield and Mark Smith Unbox the Air Jordan XXX

The brains behind the design.

Riley Jones3837 days ago
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Explains Why the Air Jordan 30 Looks So Familiar

In a new video from Jacques Slade.

Brendan Dunne3837 days ago
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Explains the Significance of the "DB Dozen" Jordan XIIs

Tinker explains the first of their kind kicks.

Riley Jones3894 days ago
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield Dressed Up as the Joker for Halloween

Legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield went all out for Halloween.

Amir Ismael3912 days ago
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This Pair of Doernbecher Childrens Hospital's "DB Dozen" Air Jordan XIIs Will Sell for More Than $4,000

One of Mark Smith and Tinker Hatfield's "DB Dozen" Air Jordan XIIs are selling for more than $4,000.

Amir Ismael3913 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Brand Gifted Shane Victorino a Special One-of-One Air Jordan XII Retro

Mark Smith Laced Shane Victorino With a Special Pair of Air Jordan XIIs.

Rajah Allarey3919 days ago
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Nike Created Special Air Jordan XIIs For OHSU Doernbecher

Two of Nike's top designers created a dozen pairs of the Air Jordan XII for charity.

Marco Negrete3920 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Designers Are Teaming Up for a Kickstarter to Help Cancer Patients

An awesome new project from Mark Smith.

Brendan Dunne3924 days ago

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