A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Lightning' Air Jordan 17 Low to 'X-Ray' Footpatrol x New Balance 1906R, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

May 28, 2024
Via Nike

The 17 was the most expensive Air Jordan ever released when it hit stores in 2002. High-cut iterations included a metal briefcase and retailed for a whopping $200. The pricy tradition continues, with this week's "Lightning" Low retro gaining its own metal briefcase and an updated-for-2024 price of $300.


If $300 is a bit out of your budget (we totally understand), there are still some other great sneakers worth your consideration. End Clothing is off four great pairs with Adidas inspired by fly fishing, Tyshawn Jones' new signature model is hitting shelves, Footpatrol put a fun spin on the New Balance 1906R, and the city of Philadelphia is getting its own Dunk Low colorway.


Take a closer look at all these sneaker releases, and more, below. 

Via Nike

Women's Air Jordan 1 'Latte'

Via Nike

Price: $180
When: Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A popular morning pick-me-up inspires this new women's colorway of the Air Jordan 1. The pair features "Black Toe" colorblocking, but replaces the red hits of the original with light brown on the collar, heel, and outsole. The "Latte" theme is most obviously conveyed through milk art-inspired graphics covering each insole. 

End Clothing x Adidas

Via End. Clothing

Price: $125-$160
When: Thursday, May 30
Where: End. Launches
What You Need to Know: End Clothing collaborated with Adidas on a four-pack of sneakers inspired by fly fishing. Pairs of the Tobacco sneaker from the '70s are dressed in olive green suede with pink stripes and tan suede with brown stripes, respectively. A more modern silhouette, the Mocaturf, is also available in two hairy suede color schemes. The stitching across the upper is meant to mimic the lures used while fly fishing. All four pairs are completed with a special co-branded tongue tag. 

Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning'

Via Nike

Price: $300
When: Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand brings back a cult classic later this week. The "Lightning" Air Jordan 17 Low returns for the first time since 2002. It was most notably worn by Michael Jordan during the 2002 NBA All-Star Game during his tenure with the Washington Wizards. Collectors will be happy to learn that the pair comes complete with a steel briefcase like the OG 17 Highs, hence the hefty $300 retail price. 

Nike Air Max 1 '86 'Camo'

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The "Big Bubble" build of the Air Max 1 returns in a non-OG colorway this Thursday. The mesh and canvas pair has been covered in a classic camouflage pattern. Neon yellow Swooshes and heel logos accent the upper, which sits on a brown midsole. 

Nike Dunk Low 'Philly'

Via Nike

Price: TBD
When: Thursday, May 30
Where: select Philly sneaker boutiques including Lapstone & Hammer and Crème
What You Need to Know: Originally spotted on the feet of the iconic Phillie Phanatic last week, the city of Philadelphia is getting its own Dunk Low. A classic white leather upper is accented by grey overlays that represent the city's streets, green laces that nod to the street signs, and a series of rainbow details. The multicolored hits are meant to nod to the art murals around the city (Philly is the city with the most murals in the world). 

New Balance Made in USA 993

Via New Balance

Price: $219.99
When: Thursday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The New Balance Made in USA line provides a clean pair of 993s perfect for the everyday rotation. The pair is dressed in cream mesh with suede overlays. Additional black detailing appears on the toe, collar, and "N" logos. The pair sits on a gum bottom. 

Footpatrol x New Balance 1906R 'X-Ray'

Via Footpatrol

Price: TBD
When: Friday, May 31
Where: Footpatrol and footpatrol.com
What You Need to Know: UK-based boutique Footpatrol is the latest collaborator to put its spin on the popular New Balance 1906R. Its take is inspired by X-rays. The upper is dressed in a shade of blue to resemble X-ray images, while the overlays are white to look like bones. An X-ray of a foot on each insole hammers home the theme. 

Minted NY x Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4

Via Saucony

Price: $160
When: Friday, May 31
Where: saucony.com or mintedny.com
What You Need to Know: After a special release via a pop-up in New York City two weekends ago, Minted NY's Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 is getting a wider release on Friday. The pair features a white mesh upper, silver overlays, and green detailing. It comes in a box you won't want to just toss in the trash. The packaging is covered in artwork of New York City. What makes this pair more unique is how it came together. Minted NY founder Marcus Milione provided design updates and took feedback from his followers via his TikTok page throughout the design process. 

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Light Orewood Brown'

Via Nike

Price: $240
When: Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Foamposite One returns in a familiar-yet-new colorway later this week. The "Light Orewood Brown" shade used on the upper is reminiscent of the the OG "Pearl" Foamposite Pros. This particular pair is finished with leather eyestays and a milky outsole. 

Adidas Tyshawn II

Via Adidas

Price: $100
When: Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The second signature sneaker from arguably the best pro skater in the world, Tyshawn Jones, hits stores this weekend. The low-top design features a perforated toebox for breathability, layered toe cap for increased durability, a Lightstrike midsole, reflective accents, "Tyshawn" in gold foil on the lateral quarter panels, and a Trefoil stamped on the tongue. 

