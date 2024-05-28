A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Via Nike

The 17 was the most expensive Air Jordan ever released when it hit stores in 2002. High-cut iterations included a metal briefcase and retailed for a whopping $200. The pricy tradition continues, with this week's "Lightning" Low retro gaining its own metal briefcase and an updated-for-2024 price of $300.





If $300 is a bit out of your budget (we totally understand), there are still some other great sneakers worth your consideration. End Clothing is off four great pairs with Adidas inspired by fly fishing, Tyshawn Jones' new signature model is hitting shelves, Footpatrol put a fun spin on the New Balance 1906R, and the city of Philadelphia is getting its own Dunk Low colorway.





Take a closer look at all these sneaker releases, and more, below.

