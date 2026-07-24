TV Shows

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jim Parsons.
Pop Culture

Jim Parsons Says He Was 'Not Happy' During His Time on 'Big Bang Theory'

The actor said he wouldn't return to the former sitcom "for any amount of money."

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Marla Gibbs Pays Tribute to Late '227' Co-Star Hal Williams
Pop Culture

Read Marla Gibbs’ Emotional Farewell to ‘227’ Co-Star Hal Williams

Inside the final conversation that left the beloved TV couple still calling each other Mary and Lester decades after ‘227’ ended.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J on 'NCIS: New York'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Beals Leads LL Cool J’s High-Stakes 'NCIS: New York' Team

The 'Flashdance' and 'The L Word' icon steps in as Robyn Wells, the boss overseeing LL Cool J and Scott Caan’s high-stakes team in 'NCIS: New York.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Mara Brock Akil.
Pop Culture

Mara Brock Akil Says She'll Need $50 Million Budget for 'Girlfriends' Movie

The showrunner admitted that she "can't keep knocking on every door" to generate the movie budget.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
KidSuper
Style

KidSuper and HBO Drop Capsule Collection for Larry David's New Sketch Comedy Series

KidSuper and HBO have launched a capsule collection tied to Larry David's new sketch comedy series, 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Advertisement
Statue of Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," wearing a straw hat and red jacket, in a store setting.
Pop Culture

'The One Piece' Set for 2027 Premiere as Netflix Unveils Annecy Animation Slate

The streamer headlines its Annecy showcase with the new One Piece adaptation and a slate of upcoming projects.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Sam Levinson in a black suit stands in front of a "Euphoria" backdrop with the HBO logo.
Pop Culture

Sam Levinson Defends 'Euphoria' OnlyFans Storyline: 'It Hollows Out the Individual'

The 'Euphoria' creator says the series intentionally questioned the long-term effects of OnlyFans culture.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Morris Chestnut-Led 'Watson' Canceled by CBS Despite High Ratings
Pop Culture

CBS Pulls Plug on Morris Chestnut’s ‘Watson’ After Only Two Seasons

CBS praised Morris Chestnut and the show, but still canceled the Sherlock Holmes reimagining after two seasons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Joseph Sikora (L) and Michael Rainey Jr. attend the Ghost Season 2 Premiere on November 17, 2021 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Power’ Spinoff 'Legacy'

Both actors have returned as their respective characters in other Power installments,

Jaelani Turner-Williams51 days ago
Carey Means.
Pop Culture

'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Star Carey Means Says He's Facing Homelessness: 'Please Help!!'

The voice actor, who played Frylock in the beloved animated series, says rising rent and medical setbacks have him and his wife struggling financially.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Advertisement
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Karamo Brown appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing on January 6, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images
Pop Culture

Karamo Brown Confirms He Left 'Queer Eye' After His Mom Overheard Cast Gossiping About Him

The culture expert opened up about feeling like an outsider on set for years.

tara mahadevan53 days ago
Emilia Clarke.
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Denies She Was Paid $300,000 Per 'Game of Thrones' Episode: 'Can You Imagine?'

The actor played Daenerys Targaryen throughout the show's seven seasons.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
'Landman' Star Sam Elliott Reflects on His 'Hard Life' While Praising Billy Bob Thornton
Pop Culture

How 'Landman' Turned Sam Elliott’s 'Hard Life' into TV Gold

At 81, the Hollywood cowboy opens up about pain, guilt, and the raw father-son storyline powering Landman’s rise on Paramount+.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Nicolas Cage at the "Spider-Noir" world premiere held at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage Addresses His Most Famous Memes: 'Does Any Other Actor Deal With This?'

Want to know how the legendary actor feels about that "You Don't Say?" meme? Now you can.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
Grizz Chapman.
Pop Culture

Grizz Chapman of '30 Rock' Fame Dead at 52

The late actor had been battling kidney disease and hypertension for many years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago
Advertisement
Dionne Warwick's Least Favorite Show, 'Emily in Paris,' Will End After Season 6
Pop Culture

Dionne Warwick Reacts to ‘Emily in Paris’ Ending After Season 6: 'That Work Visa Expired'

Netflix just announced that the rom-com hit is ending, and Dionne Warwick’s years-long roast of 'Emily in Paris' reached its final savage punchline online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Is 'Landman' Coming Back in August? Billy Bob Thornton Thinks So
Pop Culture

Billy Bob Thornton Says ‘Landman’ Season 3 Won’t Start Filming Until August

Billy Bob Thornton just revealed a new filming start date — and what it could mean for Landman Season 3’s release window on Paramount+.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App