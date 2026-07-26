Apple TV's Drake-Backed 'Neuromancer' Official Teaser Debuts at Comic-Con

The clip, which Drake also shared on Instagram, opens with Turner's Case in full hacker-underworld mode, boasting: "I'm the best console man around. I steal data in cyberspace." The series is based on the 1984 novel of the same name by William Gibson.

The streamer unveiled the first official teaser for the Drake -produced cyberpunk series at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, anchored by a surprise virtual appearance from lead Callum Turner . Apple TV also confirmed a global premiere date of Jan. 22, 2027.

Apple TV's long-anticipated adaptation of Neuromancer is finally showing its teeth.

Turner plays Case, a damaged, top-tier super-hacker operating out of futuristic Chiba City, Japan. Briana Middleton co-stars as Molly, an assassin who joins Case on a heist targeting a corporate dynasty.

The two leads are joined by a dense ensemble: Mark Strong as Armitage, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier, and André De Shields as Julius Deane, among others.

The 10-episode series was created for television by showrunner Graham Roland, whose credits include Fringe, Jack Ryan, and Dark Winds, and director JD Dillard, who helms the first three episodes. Dillard previously directed Sleight and Devotion.

Neuromancer opens with two episodes on Jan. 22, then rolls out one new episode every Friday through March 19, 2027.